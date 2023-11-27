Hong Sa Bin of Hopeless fame to enlist in military days after winning Best New Actor award

Actor Hong Sa Bin will be enlisting in mandatory military service in December. His agency confirmed the same after reports about him preparing for his enlistment surfaced online. Only a couple of days ago, the actor won Best New Actor award at the 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards for his performance in Song Joong Ki's film Hopeless. Also read: Song Joong Ki pokes fun at journalist for asking about son's name

Hong Sa Bin to join military

Hong Sa Bin won Best New Actor at 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hong Sa Bin will be joining military on December 19. The sudden news of his enlistment at the peak of his career has left many fans with questions. Answering them, the agency stated that they didn't want to delay his duties.

Hong Sa Bin's agency on his sudden enlistment

As per Soompi, Hong Sa Bin's agency SEM Company said in a statement, "Hopeless received a great response, and [Hong Sa Bin] had the honour of being nominated for multiple awards. From the standpoint of both the actor and our agency, we worried a lot over when to set his enlistment date. It seemed like he shouldn’t put it off any longer, and there was the opinion that it might be better for him to go now and come back quickly, so that’s how the decision was made.”

Who is Hong Sa Bin?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hong Sa Bin is among the new faces of the Korean entertainment industry. He is best known for films like Tune in for Love, Nobody's Lover and Hopeless. He has also starred in series like A Bloody Lucky Day, Duty After School and Jun Ji Hyun's Jirisan.

Hong Sa Bin and Song Joong Ki

After winning his first award at Blue Dragon Film Awards, Hong Sa Bin took to his Instagram account and posted photos with his co-star Song Joong Ki from the stage. In the caption, he wrote, “Thank you, love you, thank you.” He is yet to personally address his military enlistment news on the internet for his fans.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON