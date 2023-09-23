‘I had been auditioning for THREE YEARS,’ American Horror Story star accuses Ryan Murphy of costing her a Marvel role

Angelica Ross, the star of Pose and American Horror Story: Delicate, has accused Ryan Murphy of costing her a Marvel role.

American Horror Story actress Angelica Ross(Instagram/ Angelica Ross)

The actress claimed that the showrunner held her in first position for a potential American Horror Story season with an all-Black cast, but never followed up with her, while Marvel was trying to contact her for an unspecified role.

Ross shared her story with the Los Angeles Times and elaborated on X (Formerly Twitter). She said she had been auditioning for Marvel for three years and was excited when they finally reached out to her. However, she was unable to tell them that she was available because Murphy had not confirmed if he was picking up her contract option or not. She said she called business affairs for months, but got no clarity.

“It’s not JUST that the idea changed,” Ross tweeted.

“Things change all the time. It’s that I called business affairs for MONTHS trying to get clarity if they were picking up my contract option or if I was ok to tell Marvel that I was available for whatever they were calling me for. I had been auditioning for THREE YEARS for marvel. It’s that I was HELD in first position the whole time.”

Ross also revealed that she faced mistreatment on the set of American Horror Story, where she is a recurring cast member. She said that Emma Roberts, another actor on the show, misgendered her while filming the current season of American Horror Story.

Roberts has since apologized to Ross for this incident, but it is still one of many allegations of toxic behavior on the show.

Murphy, the creator of American Horror Story, has a long history of controversy in the entertainment industry. He was recently accused by a WGA strike captain of blackballing any actors who picketed and didn’t return to work during the recent dual strike in Hollywood.

Murphy threatened to sue the captain, but the SAG-AFTRA strike made that irrelevant.

Ross has been fair about what is normal in the entertainment industry. As she said, options change all the time. But being held in first position for years is not normal, especially when something as lucrative as Marvel is on the line. Losing a chance to join the comic book brand would have been a huge boost for her career, and being snubbed by someone she considered a collaborator is not a good way to do business.

There is no news yet about what role Marvel wanted her for. However, with the exposure from the Los Angeles Times article and her social media posts, hopefully, she will get another opportunity soon. Marvel projects are constantly creating new roles, and the brand is not going anywhere anytime soon.

