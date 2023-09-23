Real Housewives legal spiral: from Shannon Beador's DUI to Jen Shah's money laundering, here's what went down

Jen Shah The former star of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Jen Shah, found herself in prison due to her 2021 arrest on charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering and wire fraud. She and her assistant were accused of defrauding many victims in a telemarketing scheme, including working-class senior citizens. In January 2023, she began serving her six-and-a-half-year sentence and reportedly struck up an unlikely friendship with Elizabeth Holmes, the convicted Theranos CEO. Housewives of Reality: When the cameras stop rolling, legal drama unfolds, but their stories continue. (Instagram)(Instagram)

Jen Shah's Shocking Fall: From Real Housewives Star to Prison Inmate, and an Unexpected Bond Behind Bars with Elizabeth Holmes. therealjienshah (Instagram)(Instagram)

ALSO READ: Shannon Beador of 'Real Housewives of Orange County' arrested for DUI and hit-and-run in California

Lisa Hochstein

A star of The Real Housewives of Miami Lisa Hochstein went through a tough divorce from her husband, Lenny, in 2022. The divorce battle included a restraining order petition from Lenny's girlfriend, Katharina Mazepa, 28, alleging harassment. The restraining order was ultimately dismissed, and Lisa returned to the show for Season 6.

Lisa Hochstein's Real Housewives Journey: Navigating a Divorce, Restraining Orders, and a Return to the Spotlight lisahochstein (Instagram)(Instagram)

Luann de Lesseps

The Real Housewives of New York star faced legal trouble in 2017 when she was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida, on various charges, including disorderly intoxication and battery of an officer. She reached a plea deal, which required community service and Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. Despite these incidents, her career continued with appearances on spinoff shows.

Luann de Lesseps: Rising Above Legal Turmoil - The 'Real Housewives' Star's Journey to Redemption and Resilience countessluann (Instagram)(Instagram)

Teresa Giudice

In 2014, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her then-husband, Joe Giudice, pleaded guilty to multiple counts, including bankruptcy fraud and wire fraud. They both served prison sentences, but Teresa returned to the show after her release.

Teresa Giudice: From Legal Battles to Reality TV Comeback – The Real Housewives of New Jersey Star's Triumph Over Adversity teresagiudice (Instagram)(Instagram)

Danielle Staub

A former Real Housewives of New Jersey star's scandalous past was exposed in a 1996 book. She had been arrested in 1986 on charges of extortion, kidnapping, and drug possession. This revelation led to infamous moments on the show, including the table-flipping incident. She returned to the show as a friend in later seasons.

Danielle Staub: The Real Housewives' Shocking Past and Unforgettable TV Moments daniellestaub (Instagram)(Instagram)

ALSO READ: ‘It makes my cheeks go red’, RHOY's Jenna Lyons shares humiliating encounter with Ralph Fiennes

Kim Richards

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum faced legal issues in 2015 with arrests for drunken behavior and shoplifting. While she avoided jail time, she was placed on probation and completed community service. Her struggles with alcohol were part of her storyline on the show, which ultimately led to her departure.

Kim Richards: Battling Demons on and off The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills kimrichards (Instagram)(Instagram)

Erika Jayne

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Erika Jayne filed for divorce from her husband, Tom Girardi, in 2020. They faced lawsuits for alleged embezzlement of funds meant for plane crash victims' families and accusations that their divorce was a scheme to protect assets. Erika's legal issues were the subject of a Hulu documentary, but she continued to be part of the show.

These housewives have had their fair share of legal drama, but it hasn't always hindered their careers in the world of reality TV.

Erika Jayne's Legal Storm: From Divorce Drama to Reality TV Resilience theprettymess (Instagram)(Instagram)