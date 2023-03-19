‘I’m going to be ok!', Alissa Carlson Schwartz updates about her health condition amid she fainted during live broadcast

Alissa Carlson Schwartz, a renowned meteorologist who previously held the title of Mrs. California, suffered a scary incident while on live television on a Saturday morning. Just a few seconds into the 7 a.m. KCAL News broadcast, co-anchors Nichelle Medina and Rachel Kim introduced Carlson Schwartz. However, before she could even begin her segment, the meteorologist suddenly lost consciousness, causing her eyes to roll back as she collapsed on the ground. TMZ later released a video of the incident. (Also read: Amid her divorce from DeVon Franklin, Meagan Good reveals she was left 'devastated': 'I didn't know what I should do')

Alissa Carlson Schwartz gives fans update about health condition.

As news of Alissa Schwartz's fainting spread, many expressed concern and sent well wishes to the meteorologist. The incident was particularly concerning given the public nature of her job, as well as the fact that it occurred live on air.

She took to Instagram to give an update her health condition on Saturday. On her Instagram Stories, she wrote, “Thanks for all the texts, messages, and calls! I'm going to be ok!”

Alissa's fainting video during a live broadcast surfaced online. Reacting to the clip, one of her fans wrote, “I hope she's OK. That's scary to see. My prayers for her.” Another fan commented, “She should get her heart problem fixed now. Glad she says she is OK.” Other fan wrote, “That was a tragic thing to see this morning. Is she still alive?” "Not again wooo" I dont know but you see her right eye go up and looking crosseyed. I hope she's okay but you could tell she had work done her face", added one. “She will be fine. Only needs her second booster”, wrote other. “Suffered a previous unknown heart condition”, read one comment.

Before her recent health scare on live television, Alissa Carlson Schwartz had already overcome a significant health challenge. In 2014, she was diagnosed with a leaky heart valve after experiencing another on-the-job health scare. During a broadcast at a different station, she suddenly vomited and had to be taken to the hospital, where doctors found the condition. However, she made a miraculous recovery after undergoing a minimally invasive surgery to repair the valve. She went on to share her story to raise awareness about heart health and encourage others to get regular checkups.