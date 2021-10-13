Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / India’s Best Dancer 2: Geeta Kapur closes her hears as Terence Lewis recites poem for her and Malaika Arora
tv

India’s Best Dancer 2: Geeta Kapur closes her hears as Terence Lewis recites poem for her and Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis turn judges for the second season of 'India's Best Dancer.' Manish Paul to host the show.
Terence Lewis, Malaika Arora and Geeta Kapur on India's Best Dancer season 2. 
Published on Oct 13, 2021 02:53 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

The second season of India's Best Dancer with the tagline 'Best Ka Next' is all set to kick off on Sony TV. The first season released in 2020 and now the show is back again with the next edition. 

The dance reality show will see Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis as judges. In a latest clip from the show, Terence can be seen reciting a poem, while Geeta and Malaika make fun of it.

In the video, Geeta can be seen closing her ears while asking Terence to recite the poem. “Jungle mein Cheetah hai, Malaika ke bagal mein Geeta hai. Aise dancer ko bulao jisne dance seekha hai (There is a Cheetah in the jungle and Malaika has Geeta on her side. Call a dancer who is trained).

India’s Best Dancer will commence from October 16. In a promo, a contestant named Raktim, from Assam's Guwahati, took over the stage to leave all the judges stunned. Reacting to his performance, Malaika said, “I truly felt love was in the air.” 

Produced by Frames Productions, India’s Best Dancer launched in February last year. After a couple of episodes, the shoots were halted during the lockdown, and work resumed in July 2020. Tiger Pop aka Ajay Singh was announced the winner of India’s Best Dancer in November. The first season was hosted by Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa but the Season 2 of the show will be hosted by Maniesh Paul.

malaika arora geeta kapur terence lewis india's best dancer
