India's Best Dancer 2: Malaika Arora feels ‘love is in the air’ while watching Guwahati contestant perform, see video

Malaika Arora couldn't help but feel that love was in the air when she watched a dancer audition for India's Best Dancer 2. The actor-television personality will be joined by choreographers Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis as judges on the show.

The reality show will start this weekend and ahead of its premiere, promos showing contestants from different parts of the country audition are being shared by Sony TV on Instagram. In one of the promos, a contestant named Raktim, from Assam's Guwahati, took over the stage and impressed the judges.

He danced to the title track of Kalank. After the performance, Malaika told him, “I truly felt love was in the air.” Terence complimented him, “Aapka naam leke kahenge ke ye Raktim ka style hai (In the future, they will associate this style with your name).”

The first season of the dance show took place last year. Tiger Pop, also known as Ajay Singh, from Gurugram won the first season. Besides the trophy, he also took home prize money of ₹15 lakh. Malaika Arora, choreographers Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis and actor Nora Fatehi were the judges last year.

Before India's Best Dancer 2, Geeta was judging Super Dancer Chapter 4. The finale took place on Sunday. Before the finale aired, Malaika, Terence and Geeta appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote India's Best Dancer 2. During the show, Kapil joked that Geeta doesn't leave a chance to appear in a show.

Kapil joked, “Don't leave any work. Catch Sony, loot the channel.” Terence agreed, “Correct, correct! Super Dancer to IBD, IBD to Super Dancer.” Geeta replied, "From Super Dancer to IBD is fine but after that, it should be The Kapil Sharma Show," pointing a finger at Archana Puran Singh's seat.

Her reaction left Malaika calling her ‘besharam (shameless).’ “If she isn't feeling ashamed then why should I? I'll move her aside and take her throne,” Geeta said before she noticed Archana lifting a prop, what appeared to be a pen, and jokingly threatening to hit her. Geeta immediately apologised to Archana. “Sorry, sorry, I love you Archana ma'am, sorry,” she said.