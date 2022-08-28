India's Laughter Champion winner Rajat Sood says he wants to do The Kapil Sharma Show: I went to watch it as an audience

The first season of the comedy show India's Laughter Champion concluded on Saturday. The winner of the first season of the show is Rajat Sood. In a new interview, Rajat has said that he wants to work with comedian Kapil Sharma on his famous show The Kapil Sharma Show. Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show to return on this date; Archana Puran Singh, Sumona join Kapil in hilarious announcement. Watch

Apart from Rajat, the other four finalists of the season were Nitesh Shetty from Mumbai, Jayvijay Sachan from Mumbai, Vighnesh Pande from Mumbai and Himanshu Bawandar from Ujjain.

Rajat had once attended The Kapil Sharma Show as an audience. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Rajat said, “That stage is a benchmark for every Indian comedian and they desire to see themselves on that show. I too have a story for that. I went to watch The Kapil Sharma Show in January as an audience. I enjoyed it so much because as an artist, I get very greedy on seeing the stage. Even during weddings, I see the stage, and I get the urge of getting on the stage and cracking a joke on the bride and the groom."

Talking more about that day and his eagerness to be on the show, he said, “Mika Singh and Sunny Leone were the guests and I got selected to ask the question and they made me sit right in front of the camera. I was looking forward to it but the crew was getting late and the interaction round did not happen that day. But I had that longing that I want to come on this stage someday, and then India's Laughter Champion happened which was on the same set as TKSS. So, with me, life is a cycle thing happened.”

"If I get an opportunity to showcase my skill, I will work extremely hard and do it in full power," concluded India's Laughter Champion winner.

The Kapil Sharma Show will return to the small screen next month. Earlier this week, Kapil shared the promo of the show on Instagram and captioned it, “Kapil Sharma is back with a new season and new reasons to make you laugh. Watch The Kapil Sharma Show on Saturday and Sunday at 9.30pm on Sony TV.”

Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, and Chandan Prabhakar will be returning for the new season. Krushna Abhishek who had played several characters on the show, including Jackie Dada, Dharmendra and Sapna, said earlier this week that he will not return to the show due to 'agreement issues'.

