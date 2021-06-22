Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Inside Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla’s long-distance anniversary celebration with video calls and cakes
tv

Inside Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla’s long-distance anniversary celebration with video calls and cakes

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, who are currently on two different continents due to work, celebrated their third wedding anniversary virtually.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 08:12 AM IST
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla got married on June 21, 2018.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, lovingly called ‘Rubinav’ by fans, celebrated their wedding anniversary on Monday. He is currently away from her, in South Africa’s Cape Town, as he shoots for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Abhinav Shukla shared a picture of Rubina Dilaik posing and called her his ‘safety harness’. He wrote in an Instagram post, “Hey Poser…..Would love to photograph you! Can i ? Happy Anniv my love! To many more journeys, trips, treks, photographs, videos and adventures ! You are like a safety harness, always comforting, securing and hugging tight when i am hanging from the cliffs!” She replied with a bunch of loved-up emojis in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Rubina shared pictures of herself video-calling Abhinav from the airport. “Main yahaaan, tu wahaaan (I am here and you are there),” her caption read. She also shared a video of the crew surprising her with a cake, on the sets of a music video that she is shooting for. “Oh my God, this is adorable! How sweet,” she said in the clip. She also gave a shout-out to her husband before cutting the cake: “Baby, I miss you!”

Rubina went live on Instagram to thank fans for the wishes and cut the cake brought by her sister Jyotika Dilaik. “Yay…… Naina made it more special at last @jyotikadilaik,” she wrote, sharing the video.

Rubina and Abhinav, who were on the verge of divorce before coming on Bigg Boss 14, rebuilt their relationship on the show. Despite having their share of arguments, they stood by each other when it mattered the most.

Also read | Happy birthday Vijay: Five films that made him an undisputed box-office phenomenon

Abhinav has expressed his desire to renew his vows with Rubina soon. In an interview with Hindustan Times earlier this year, he said that ‘it will happen for sure’, once they get some time from their professional commitments. “We are planning something around it, something creative,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rubina dilaik abhinav shukla

Related Stories

tv

Rubina Dilaik posts romantic video for Abhinav Shukla as he shoots in Cape Town: ‘Wish I could hug you’

PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 07:06 AM IST
tv

Rubina Dilaik says she was offered Khatron Ke Khiladi too, was forced to turn it down despite Abhinav's involvement

PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 12:12 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Harsh Goenka’s recent share about machine that makes one wear a mask is a hit

Odisha emerges as only state as home to all three species of crocodiles

Doggo helps human to do laundry, netizens swoon over the little helper

Son surprises parents with a visit, video is melting hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Covaxin
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP