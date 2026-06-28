Internet angry at Samay Raina's joke on girlfriend's consent in old clip from Latent: ‘No better than 370 biryani’

Samay Raina is back with India's Got Latent season 2, and the first episode had celebrity guests Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. Last year, his show ran into a major controversy after Ranveer Allahabadia and Apoorva Mukhija's comments on one of the episodes. Now, an old episode from the show in 2024 has resurfaced on social media, which has reignited the debate on consent and jokes after the recent ₹370 biryani controversy that created headlines earlier this month.

What Samay said

Samay Raina in the old clip from India's Got Latent.

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In the clip, a girl who had come to attend Samay Raina's show with her boyfriend stood up and left in the middle. Samay looked surprised and asked what happened. The boy smiled and said that she had to leave because her father had a ‘minor heart attack’. Samay asked how he could be so chill about it and no go with her as well to see how serious the condition is. ‘Abhi jaake rota na jaake, bhai kandha dega tabhi woh head degi (Go cry for her. Give her your shoulder, and she will give you head),’ he said, leaving everyone in splits.

nothing difference between “kandha degi toh head degi” and 370 biryani mentality. 🤢 https://t.co/GBRGKQ4vVP — 𝓐. (@ilyliyx) June 28, 2026

‘I feel pathetic for defending this guy,’ says an X user

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{{^usCountry}} Reacting to the comments made by Samay, one X user wrote, ""Kandha dega tabhi toh head degi”- Samay Raina to a guy in the audience when his girlfriend leaves crying as her dad has a minor heart attack. No better than “370 rupai diye hain biryani ke liye vasoolunga toh sahi” Yes comedy is not the biggest problem in our country, but such casual f*ck boy, locker room language has become mainstream and also contributes to crimes and violence against women. Men get away with this kind of language/crimes because other men participate and applaud when women are spoken about like that. So don't @ me with your gyaan." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reacting to the comments made by Samay, one X user wrote, ""Kandha dega tabhi toh head degi”- Samay Raina to a guy in the audience when his girlfriend leaves crying as her dad has a minor heart attack. No better than “370 rupai diye hain biryani ke liye vasoolunga toh sahi” Yes comedy is not the biggest problem in our country, but such casual f*ck boy, locker room language has become mainstream and also contributes to crimes and violence against women. Men get away with this kind of language/crimes because other men participate and applaud when women are spoken about like that. So don't @ me with your gyaan." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Another said, “Entitlement isn't measured by what u gave...Whether it's a dinner bill or a shoulder to cry on, neither earns u someone's body. Nowadays people use comedy as a laundromat for rotten ideas...Sigh.” A comment read, “Samay lovers are misogynists, it doesn't matter anymore whether it's men or women, they're all misogynists, I hope they face the misogyny they make fun of, I don't feel sorry for you.” “I feel pathetic for defending this guy when the entire drama happened. he doesn't deserve a platform at all, let alone a platform that you have to pay for to watch this crap. could've easily called out his behaviour but he turned it into a joke for a few giggles,” wrote a second user. What is the ₹ 370 controversy? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another said, “Entitlement isn't measured by what u gave...Whether it's a dinner bill or a shoulder to cry on, neither earns u someone's body. Nowadays people use comedy as a laundromat for rotten ideas...Sigh.” A comment read, “Samay lovers are misogynists, it doesn't matter anymore whether it's men or women, they're all misogynists, I hope they face the misogyny they make fun of, I don't feel sorry for you.” “I feel pathetic for defending this guy when the entire drama happened. he doesn't deserve a platform at all, let alone a platform that you have to pay for to watch this crap. could've easily called out his behaviour but he turned it into a joke for a few giggles,” wrote a second user. What is the ₹ 370 controversy? {{/usCountry}}

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For the unversed, the ₹370 biryani remark on comedian Pranit More's show sparked a massive controversy. 23-year-old Himanshu Jangra said that he went on a date with a woman where he paid ₹370 for a plate of chicken biryani, and therefore deserved a “return” on his investment. He later apologised and deleted his social media accounts. Meanwhile, Pranit also apologised and said ‘comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views’.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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