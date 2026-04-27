Internet is not convinced of Ansh Gujral’s son returning in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, says he looks quite old

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has been a hit with viewers, grabbing the top spot in the TRP chart week after week. The Smriti Irani-starrer has been delivering quite a few shockers and kept the episodes dramatic so far, but no one anticipated the twist in its latest episode. It was Akashdeep Saigal who returned to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 as Ansh Gujral’s son.

What happened in the episode?

Akashdeep Saigal returns to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 as Ansh Gujral’s son

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In the episode, Tulsi, aka Smriti Irani, sees Riyo for the first time, and is speechless. She is too shocked to say anything. Akashdeep Saigal, who played the role of Ansh in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi season 1, is back! He is now seen as Ansh's son, Riyo.

How internet reacted

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{{^usCountry}} Even as a section of social media praised the twist and the performance of Smriti Irani in the episode, there were many who were not convinced. One user noted, “He is not looking the part of his son, if I am honest.” Another said, “Beta baap se bhi bada lag rha hai (The son is looking older than the father).” A second user hilariously commented, “Kyunki papa bhi kabhi beta tha!” “They could have cast any young actor what is this?” asked another. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Even as a section of social media praised the twist and the performance of Smriti Irani in the episode, there were many who were not convinced. One user noted, “He is not looking the part of his son, if I am honest.” Another said, “Beta baap se bhi bada lag rha hai (The son is looking older than the father).” A second user hilariously commented, “Kyunki papa bhi kabhi beta tha!” “They could have cast any young actor what is this?” asked another. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Now what will happen after this return?” asked a fan. “There will be more changes to the story I am sure!” predicted another. “How can he return? Did he do plastic surgery? I want answers," read a comment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Now what will happen after this return?” asked a fan. “There will be more changes to the story I am sure!” predicted another. “How can he return? Did he do plastic surgery? I want answers," read a comment. {{/usCountry}}

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For the unversed, Akashdeep played antagonist Ansh Gujral in the first season. His arc ended when Tulsi, played by Smriti Irani, shot him. Now in the latest episode, he is shown to be living with Karan (Hiten Tejwani) and calls him 'papa'. This revelation leaves Tulsi stunned as he looks exactly like Ansh.

About Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

KSBKBT was a highly popular TV serial that ran on Star Plus from 2000 to 2008. The show was such a massive success that people changed their viewing habits to match the show’s timings. Smriti Irani’s Tulsi Virani became the symbol of the ‘perfect’ Indian daughter-in-law.

Created by Ektaa Kapoor again, KSBKBT 2 features actors like Ketki Dave, Kamalika Guha Thakurta, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, and Shakti Anand reprising their roles, with Rohit Suchanti, Aman Gandhi, Shagun Sharma, and Tanisha Mehta as the new additions. It is available to watch on JioHotstar.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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