Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Mihir’s apology to Tulsi after infidelity gives fans major Ross–Rachel flashbacks

Ektaa Kapoor’s show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot has already stirred strong emotions among fans, but a recent episode has taken nostalgia and heartbreak to a whole new level. Featuring Amar Upadhyay as Mihir and Smriti Irani reprising her iconic role as Tulsi, the show has introduced a dramatic infidelity track that has left viewers shocked and also sparked comparisons with the iconic American sitcom Friends. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi scene reminds fans of Friends.

Mihir's apology scene reminds fans of Ross-Rachel

In the show, Mihir cheats on Tulsi with Noina, a twist that no one saw coming but everyone is now talking about. While the betrayal itself sparked outrage, it was the aftermath, Mihir’s apology scene, that triggered Friends nostalgia.

Mihir breaks down as he apologises to Tulsi, attempting to justify his actions and pleading for forgiveness. He says in Hindi, “I am sorry, I am really sorry. I made a big mistake. I can’t even look into your eyes. I couldn’t understand what was happening. Maybe our timing was not right; so much happened between us. I was drunk…”

Tulsi interrupts him, saying that even when drunk, a man knows whether the woman he is touching is his wife or not. She then questions whether, had she done the same thing and made excuses such as having a big fight or being stressed, he would have forgiven her. The scene reminded fans of Ross and Rachel’s breakup in Friends, when Ross cheated on Rachel and defended himself by saying they were “on a break”.

The scene quickly surfaced on social media. One user wrote, “Lol, did they copy Friends in 2025?” Another commented, “Rachel also says ‘imagine me with Mark’, just like Tulsi said ‘main karti toh?’ (what if I had done it?).” Another wrote, “Ooooooh myyyyyyyy Goooooood!!!!!! I can’t unsee it now. I want to laugh but I can’t.” One comment read, “Ross Geller and Mihir Virani = red flags.” Another added, “@ektakapoor you need to see this, this is just perfect.”

What happens next?

The new promo of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi shows the show taking a leap, with Tulsi leaving the Virani mansion to live life on her own terms after the betrayal. She is shown living in a chawl, reminiscing about everything that went wrong in her relationship with Mihir. On the other hand, Mihir is seen entering the Virani mansion, recalling memories with Tulsi while discussing the need to move on.