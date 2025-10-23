Overjoyed Hina Khan calls Bill Gates' appearance on Smriti Irani's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 ‘power of Indian TV’

Actor Smriti Irani has made her comeback to television after a 12-year hiatus with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2. While the audience was already feeling nostalgic seeing her reprise her iconic character Tulsi, in an unexpected crossover, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has made a virtual appearance on the show, leaving everyone surprised. Now, actor Hina Khan has also reacted to this crossover. Hina Khan cheers for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as it features Bill Gates.

Hina Khan on Bill Gates appearance in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

On Thursday, Hina took to Instagram Stories, reposting Bill Gates’ Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 promo with Smriti and expressed her happiness over the crossover. She wrote, “Thissssss is the power of Indian television and the OG queen of television @ektarkapoor Only you can pull off this amazing feat.. congratulations Ekta Congratulations #TeamKyonki”

Hina Khan on Bill Gates cameo in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Ektaa Kapoor also reacted to the promo and talked about the best part of Bill Gates collaborating with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She commented, “THE BEST PART WAS WRITING ….The absolute delightful JAI SHREE KRISHNA said so sweetly by @thisisbillgates.”

About the promo

The promo clip showed Tulsi on a video call with Bill Gates, who greeted her with a warm “Namaste Tulsi ji, Jai Shri Krishna.” Tulsi reciprocated with her signature greeting, “Jai Shri Krishna.” The caption of the promo read, “Iss baar #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi ki kahaani ke beech, ek naya rishta jud raha hai — sehat ka, samvedna ka, aur badlaav ka. Aur iss kahani mein jude hain duniya ke sabse bade changemaker — Bill Gates, ek soch ke saath: har maa aur har bachcha rahe surakshit aur swasth. Do alag duniyaan, ek hi maqsad ke saath — maa aur bachche ki sehat, har ghar tak pahunchani hai. Mr Bill Gates aur humari Tulsi ke iss vishay par vichaar jaanne ke liye dekhiye (This time, amidst the story of #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi, a new relationship is forming — one of health, compassion, and change. And joining this story is one of the world’s biggest changemakers — Bill Gates, with a vision: that every mother and child stays safe and healthy. Two different worlds, united by one goal — to bring health for mothers and children to every home. Watch to hear Mr Bill Gates and our Tulsi share their thoughts on this important issue).”

Bill’s cameo is part of a special storyline promoting maternal and child health, aligning with his philanthropic efforts through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The episode featuring Bill Gates will air on StarPlus today (October 23).