Internet outraged by comedian Madhur Virli's joke on rape cases amid Pranit More biryani row, demands strict action

Comedian Pranit More, who rose to prominence after finishing as the second runner-up on Bigg Boss Season 19, sparked immense backlash in the last few days. It all began when a 23-year-old audience member from his show, Himanshu Jangra, said he went on a date with a woman and paid ₹370 for a plate of chicken biryani, and therefore deserved a “return” on his investment. (Also read: Amid Pranit More biryani row, another video of female doctor joking about male corpse's private body parts surfaces)

Madhur Virli's comments prompts backlash

Madhur Virli's comments on rape during a show has shocked many on social media.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Amid backlash for this, the internet has now found a video from stand-up comedian Madhur Virli's 2024 show 'Love & Latex'. A user uploaded the video on Instagram and wrote, “Please stop this nonsense, disgusting things in the name of comedy.”

In the clip, he was seen commenting on rape cases. He made comments on what would happen in a scenario where out of 10 rape cases, one case involves murder after rape. Madhur went on to comment on what the perpetrator must be thinking before thinking of murdering the victim.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} A user reacted to the video and commented, "After Pranit, now MADHUR VIRLI, such an insensitive comment against rape victims. People are speaking anything BS in the name of dank comedy. Strict action needed." Another user on X tagged the National Commission for Women and urged authorities to take action. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A user reacted to the video and commented, "After Pranit, now MADHUR VIRLI, such an insensitive comment against rape victims. People are speaking anything BS in the name of dank comedy. Strict action needed." Another user on X tagged the National Commission for Women and urged authorities to take action. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “Where are people heading these days? How can someone be so insensitive and pathetic? Maybe a man may not fully understand the fear pain and trauma of being r*p*d or molested but not to this extent I just can't understand how any HUMAN say such things," read a comment. “These folks are spewing just about anything in the name of comedy,” said another user. “Most disgusting thoughts..... It's not even comedy,” said a second user. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Where are people heading these days? How can someone be so insensitive and pathetic? Maybe a man may not fully understand the fear pain and trauma of being r*p*d or molested but not to this extent I just can't understand how any HUMAN say such things," read a comment. “These folks are spewing just about anything in the name of comedy,” said another user. “Most disgusting thoughts..... It's not even comedy,” said a second user. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Amid the backlash, Madhur has deactivated his Instagram account.

Pranit More's apology

Meanwhile, Pranit More issued a second apology since the ₹370 biryani remarks at his show invited widespread criticism. said, "I deserve this hate. That man said many derogatory things, but everyone was laughing so I also got carried away. This was a big mistake. I could have stopped him then and there and taken a stand. I gave him a platform and that escalated matters so fast. I want to apologise to all those who got hurt." He called for a second chance and assured that his work will reflect his efforts to become a better person.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON