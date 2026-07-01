Internet slams Ram Kapoor for forcibly kissing Varun Yadav in Lock Upp Season 2: ‘That was so uncomfortable to watch’

Even though Lock Upp Season 2 on Netflix began just a few days ago, major clashes and drama has already begun. In the latest episode of the reality show, Ram Kapoor (52), forcibly kissed fellow inmate Varun ‘Laila’ Yadav (25) in one impromptu moment, which left many shocked. Even the inmates around the two of them, including Akanksha Chamola and Sunita Ahuja, were surprised.

Ram Kapoor kisses Laila

Ram Kapoor held Varun Yadav's face and kissed him.

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It all happened when Ram and Varun were seated in the garden area with some other contestants, discussing their personal lives and relationships. Ram shared how he married and had kids in his 30s, to which Varun replied that Ram then went on to cheat in his 40s. This left everyone in splits. In the next moment, Ram held Varun's face and forcibly kissed him on the mouth.

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How internet reacted

{{^usCountry}} Reacting to the shocking moment, one X user wrote, “Lock Upp Season 2 (Ep 4): Ram Kapoor (52) forcefully kissed Laila (Varun Yadav, much younger, almost half his age). Laila is portrayed as innocent and didn’t protest or say anything, but silence ≠ consent. Shame on him for misusing his position and age; no right to kiss without clear consent. Unacceptable behavior. Consent matters regardless of the show’s drama.” Another said, “What is this behaviour? I am disgusted. This is not funny.” A comment read, “That's just assault. Disgusting.” One more said, “This is literally assault. WTH why are people laughing over this?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reacting to the shocking moment, one X user wrote, “Lock Upp Season 2 (Ep 4): Ram Kapoor (52) forcefully kissed Laila (Varun Yadav, much younger, almost half his age). Laila is portrayed as innocent and didn’t protest or say anything, but silence ≠ consent. Shame on him for misusing his position and age; no right to kiss without clear consent. Unacceptable behavior. Consent matters regardless of the show’s drama.” Another said, “What is this behaviour? I am disgusted. This is not funny.” A comment read, “That's just assault. Disgusting.” One more said, “This is literally assault. WTH why are people laughing over this?” {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier in the episode, Ram defended infidelity in a marriage and said nothing is a deal breaker in love. During an argument with fellow contestant Akanksha Chamola, Ram defended cheating in a marriage and said, "If you really love your partner, nothing is a dealbreaker. Marriage is hard and it's a journey. You have to work at your marriage every day. There are highs and lows, good periods and bad periods, strong phases and weak phases. In a bad phase, if by mistake something happens, and you can't live without your partner or your children, then time heals everything and nothing is a dealbreaker."

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So far this week, Sunita Ahuja, Harshad Chopda and Akanksha Chamola have successfully escaped elimination, while the remaining inmates are still fighting to secure their safety. Shreya Kalra, Sufi Motiwala, Shrestha Iyer, Riyaz Aly and Madhuri Grover are in danger this week.

Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa features 15 celebrity contestants, including actors, influencers and reality television personalities. New episodes stream on Netflix every Saturday to Wednesday at 8 pm.