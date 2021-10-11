Jaan Kumar Sanu slams Kashmera Shah for her tweets targeting Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla: ‘Not everything is paid’

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu has now jumped into the ongoing Twitter war between Kashmera Shah and Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla. It all began when Kashmera praised Bigg Boss 15 and took a dig at Rubina and Abhinav.

Kashmera suggested that Rubina and Abhinav have paid followers, to which Jaan objected. He tweeted, “Seriously ? Sab kuch paid nai hota. I think in this era of ‘purchased fandom’ people forget that Real People & Real Emotions still exist ! @RubiDilaik I want my "payment" in the form of life-long friendship, love, and blessings from you & @ashukla09 ! #GetReal #BB14 #BB15.”

He was replying to the Kashmera Shah’s tweet which read, “Also I understand that a lot of celebs hire fake people and make fake accounts to attack real people. In the end when they stop paying people to write about them is when the problem sets in. #dontbelieveyourowncreatedpress #fakefans #paidfollowers.”

A glimpse of Jaan's tweets.

The singer also responded to a Twitter user who asked him, “Dost?? You mean chamcha. Unhone tumhare reply ko like kiya (Friend? Do you mean sycophant? Did they even like your reply?) Did they appreciate your efforts in defending them?” Jaan replied, “Bhai ab tere jaise ko whatsapp chats dikhaane laayak toh samajhta nai na main (I do not think you are worthy of sharing my Whatsapp chats).”

While Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla were seen together on Bigg Boss 14 as participants, Kashmera Shah also joined them later on the show as a challenger.

On Saturday, Kashmera had tweeted, “Just saw last night’s episode and this season of @BiggBoss kicks last season’s a**. Superb job team for casting interesting people that are interested in playing the game and don’t spend their entire time in doing yoga and eating apples @ColorsTV @BeingSalmanKhan #bb15.” When Rubina responded with, “Sending you love and strength,” Kashmera was quick to add, “Thank you but I avoid fake love and fake strength. So should u.”