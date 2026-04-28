Jacqueline Fernandez says Akshay Kumar’s ‘ganda prank’ on Housefull set gave her trauma: ‘Police tumhare liye aayi hai’

Actor Akshay Kumar’s reality game show Wheel of Fortune concluded on April 27 with a grand finale graced by filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan and actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Bhumi Pednekar. During the episode, Jacqueline opened up about how a prank by Akshay left her traumatised.

Jacqueline Fernandes reveals how Akshay Kumar's prank left her traumatised

Jacqueline Fernandez joined Akshay Kumar on Wheel Of Fortune finale.

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In a candid interaction, Akshay asked Jacqueline if he had ever done “gandi baat” with her. To his surprise, Jacqueline said he had done it many times. She then revisited an incident from the sets of Housefull, where she shot her first item song, Dhanno. She shared how Akshay pranked her during the making of the song, which genuinely scared her.

Jacqueline said, “Mera pehla item song Dhanno tha Housefull mein, aur uss waqt aapne (Akshay) ne mere saath bahut ganda prank kiya tha (My first item song was Dhanno in Housefull, and at that time, Akshay played a very dirty prank on me). It actually gave me trauma!”

She explained, “Set par kaafi security thi—bodyguards aur log khade the. Mujhe laga police hai, toh maine casually poochh liya ki itni security kyun hai. Thodi der baad Akshay mujhe bolte hain, ‘Jacqueline, tumne kuch galat kiya hai kya? Police tumhare liye aayi hai. Shoot ke baad tumhe station le jayenge (There was a lot of security on set, bodyguards and people standing around. I thought it was police, so I casually asked why there was so much security. A few minutes later, Akshay came to me and said, ‘Jacqueline, have you done something wrong? The police have come for you. After the shoot, they’ll take you to the station’).’”

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{{^usCountry}} Jacqueline added, “So for the whole song, I was rather scared.” Akshay then joked, “You were not scared of this, you were scared because at that time you didn't have your visa.” He later apologised to Jacqueline for the prank. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jacqueline added, “So for the whole song, I was rather scared.” Akshay then joked, “You were not scared of this, you were scared because at that time you didn't have your visa.” He later apologised to Jacqueline for the prank. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Bhumi also recalled how Akshay once pranked her during the shoot of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Despite her telling him that she was scared of bikes and speed, Akshay rode the bike very fast. When Akshay asked Farah if he had played a prank on her as well, she had a hilarious response: “Mere saath toh Tees Maar Khan aur Joker kiya hai, usse bada prank kya hi ho sakta hai? (With me, you’ve already done Tees Maar Khan and Joker—what bigger prank could there be?).” About Wheel of Fortune {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bhumi also recalled how Akshay once pranked her during the shoot of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Despite her telling him that she was scared of bikes and speed, Akshay rode the bike very fast. When Akshay asked Farah if he had played a prank on her as well, she had a hilarious response: “Mere saath toh Tees Maar Khan aur Joker kiya hai, usse bada prank kya hi ho sakta hai? (With me, you’ve already done Tees Maar Khan and Joker—what bigger prank could there be?).” About Wheel of Fortune {{/usCountry}}

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The game show marked Akshay’s return to television as a host. It premiered in January this year and, after completing 65 episodes, concluded on April 27. The show featured several commoners and influencers spinning the wheel, solving puzzles and winning money. It is available to watch on SonyLIV.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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