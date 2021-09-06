Jasleen Matharu is hospitalised; says she's shaken up after Sidharth Shukla's death, got messages like 'tum bhi mar jao'

Actor-singer Jasleen Matharu says she has been affected by the sudden death of fellow actor Sidharth Shukla, so much so that she had to be hospitalised. In a video shared from the hospital bed, Jasleen revealed how she landed up there.

Lying in the hospital bed with IV drip fixed into her left palm, Jasleen said in Hindi, “The day Sidharth died, I had visited his home. I was totally shaken up - first, on hearing the news and then, seeing the atmosphere at his place. After meeting Shehnaaz (Gill) and aunty (Sidharth's mother), when I came home, I saw messages I had received, which said: ‘Tum bhi mar jao (you also die)’. This is the first time in my life that I have been affected so badly. I thought to myself - how unpredictable is life, everything feels so strange. I don't know what happened but I had temperature (103 degree) yesterday and I had to be hospitalised. Take care of yourself and pray that I, too, get well soon."

Sharing the video, she wrote: “Will be fine soon, Will be back. Apna Apna dhyan de (Take care of yourself).”

Earlier, Jasleen has shared her experience on meeting Shehnaaz Gill after the incident. In an interview with Pinkvilla, she said: “I spoke to Shehnaaz but she is not in a good state. She was just sitting in a spot, blank, nothing to say, lost in her world. I went up to her, tried talking but all she asked me to do was to sit next to her. I saw how disturbed she was and asked her to sleep. Exhausted, she fell sleep. I met her brother, Shehbaaz who is thankfully there for her in this grim hour. He will take good care of Shehnaaz, I am sure.”

On meeting Sidharth's mother Rita and his sisters, Jasleen continued: “Nobody in the family is able to say or express anything. His mother, I must say is a superwoman, a strong, very strong lady who has kept herself calm in this emotional turmoil as well. She is too numb to express anything right now. His sisters also are unable to express anything. There were some things that his mother told me and it made me cry even more. I can’t really tell what all she told me, but all I can say is that it broke my heart.”

Sidharth died on Thursday before he could be brought to Mumbai's Cooper hospital. The actor's cremation was conducted the following day at the Oshiwara crematorium in the city. A prayer meeting in his memory is scheduled to take place on Monday.