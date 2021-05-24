Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni snuggle in bed for Runaway challenge, Sonali Phogat finds it ‘cute’

Actors Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni, who have been in a relationship since their Bigg Boss 14 stint, participated in a viral social media trend set to the song Runaway by Norwegian singer Aurora. However, being ‘lazy’, they gave it their own twist.

The trend involves people using a filter to turn themselves into a silhouette framed against the starry sky. While most record themselves outdoors, Jasmin and Aly chose to snuggle up in bed instead.

Sharing the video on Instagram, he joked, “Bohot socha bahar jaake sab ki tarha pose maarenge with nice view butttt hum dono lazy hai toh yehi ho paya humse dekhlo (We thought we would pose outside, with a nice backdrop, like everyone else but we are both lazy so this is what we could manage) @jasminbhasin2806.”

Jasmin and Aly’s Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Sonali Phogat dropped a loved-up emoji on the post and wrote, “cute both of you.” On the show, Sonali admitted to having feelings for Aly, despite knowing about Jasmin. During the finale, host Salman Khan teased the two women, calling them each other’s ‘soutans’.

Fans showered love on the clip as well. “Sabse achha pose (Best pose) and best reel,” one wrote, while another said, “This is so much cuteness in just one post omg I canttttttt.” A third commented, “The only reaction I had was: AWWWWWWWWWWWW.”

Jasmin and Aly, who were best friends before appearing on Bigg Boss 14 together, realised their feelings for each other on the show. While inside the Bigg Boss house, they discussed the idea of proposing to each other and even getting married.

Also see: When Karan Johar teased Anushka Sharma about Virat Kohli, called her ‘desh ki bahu’. Watch video

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Aly admitted to having a few doubts about how his equation with Jasmin might change. “Mujhe laga tha ke bahar aake kuch badal jayega, ya kuch ajeeb sa feel hoga ke ab hum relationship mein ja rahe hain (I thought that after coming out of the Bigg Boss house, things might change between us or it might feel weird to get into a relationship). But nothing was like that,” he said.