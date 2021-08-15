Jasmin Bhasin buys new house, boyfriend Aly Goni shares first pic: 'Congratulations'

Actor and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin has bought a new house. Her boyfriend Aly Goni not only congratulated her but also shared the first picture of the house.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Aly Goni shared a picture of Jasmin Bhasin standing in front of the main entrance of her house. He wrote, “Congratulations.” He also used a sticker that read ‘home sweet home’. Jasmin is seen in a green top and matching pair of shorts, holding on to the door handle. A red ribbon is also tied around the door. Jasmin also shared the same picture on Instagram Stories.

Jasmin and Aly have been friends for a long time but it is after their stint on Bigg Boss 14 last year that they got into a relationship.

Aly Goni shared a picture of Jasmin Bhasin's new house.

Speaking about it to Hindustan Times, Aly Goni said: “It (the relationship) is amazing yaar. Nothing has changed. We were best friends before, and still are. We behave like that only with each other."

He said they have become closer now. He said, “Now, we are more close to each other. And understand each other like before. It feels good that I still have my best friend with me. Even if I am dating her, she will always be my best friend, no matter what.”

Since they are now in a relationship, everybody keeps talking about their marriage. While Aly doesn’t get irked by the question, he is tired of telling everyone to have some patience.

“It’s also sweet of them that they want this for us, and the question comes with a lot of positivity. In fact, the paps laugh when they ask ‘bhai kab kar rahe ho shadi (brother, when are you getting married)?’, so I don’t find it irritating. Bas main bol bolke thak gaya hun ke abhi nahi hogi (I am just tired of explaining that it not happening anytime soon),” Aly added.

After the duo came out of the Bigg Boss house, they starred together in a music video called Tera Suit. While inside the house, the two were a constant support for each other.

While Jasmin is known for her work in shows like Tashan-e-Ishq (2015–16) and Dil Se Dil Tak (2017–18), Aly is known for his roles in serials like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan and Naagin 3.