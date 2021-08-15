Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Jasmin Bhasin buys new house, boyfriend Aly Goni shares first pic: 'Congratulations'
tv

Jasmin Bhasin buys new house, boyfriend Aly Goni shares first pic: 'Congratulations'

Jasmin Bhasin bought a new house and her boyfriend Aly Goni congratulated her. He also shared a picture.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 02:15 PM IST
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are in a relationship.

Actor and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin has bought a new house. Her boyfriend Aly Goni not only congratulated her but also shared the first picture of the house.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Aly Goni shared a picture of Jasmin Bhasin standing in front of the main entrance of her house. He wrote, “Congratulations.” He also used a sticker that read ‘home sweet home’. Jasmin is seen in a green top and matching pair of shorts, holding on to the door handle. A red ribbon is also tied around the door. Jasmin also shared the same picture on Instagram Stories.

Jasmin and Aly have been friends for a long time but it is after their stint on Bigg Boss 14 last year that they got into a relationship. 

 

Aly Goni shared a picture of Jasmin Bhasin's new house.

Speaking about it to Hindustan Times, Aly Goni said: “It (the relationship) is amazing yaar. Nothing has changed. We were best friends before, and still are. We behave like that only with each other."

He said they have become closer now. He said, “Now, we are more close to each other. And understand each other like before. It feels good that I still have my best friend with me. Even if I am dating her, she will always be my best friend, no matter what.”

Since they are now in a relationship, everybody keeps talking about their marriage. While Aly doesn’t get irked by the question, he is tired of telling everyone to have some patience.

“It’s also sweet of them that they want this for us, and the question comes with a lot of positivity. In fact, the paps laugh when they ask ‘bhai kab kar rahe ho shadi (brother, when are you getting married)?’, so I don’t find it irritating. Bas main bol bolke thak gaya hun ke abhi nahi hogi (I am just tired of explaining that it not happening anytime soon),” Aly added.

Also read: Raveena Tandon answers husband’s question about dressing ‘hawt’ at home, leaves Sussanne Khan in splits. Watch

After the duo came out of the Bigg Boss house, they starred together in a music video called Tera Suit. While inside the house, the two were a constant support for each other. 

While Jasmin is known for her work in shows like Tashan-e-Ishq (2015–16) and Dil Se Dil Tak (2017–18), Aly is known for his roles in serials like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan and Naagin 3.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jasmin bhasin bigg boss 14 aly goni

Related Stories

bollywood

Akshay Kumar leaves Kapil Sharma speechless after he jokes about running The Kapil Sharma Show, watch

PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 01:46 PM IST
bollywood

Ratna Pathak Shah wanted to do dramatic roles that Shabana Azmi, Smita Patil did: 'I didn’t get the chance'

UPDATED ON AUG 15, 2021 01:05 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

US dad dances to title track of Chak De India to celebrate Independence Day

Engaged couple got separated during partition. Woman recalls how they met again

Independence Day 2021: Viral post remembers Independent India's first gold medal

Joe Biden holds up placard with ‘Dude with sign’ about Covid-19 vaccines
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP