Jasmin Bhasin parties with Bharti Singh post Bigg Boss 14 eviction. See pics

Freshly evicted Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin stepped out for dinner with her friends on Wednesday. She was seen with comedian Bharti Singh and dancer Punit Pathak outside a restaurant in Mumbai.

Jasmin, who was seen in a white shirt, grey pants and a colourful handbag, posed for the paparazzi with her friends. She also showed off her new, burgundy hair after a salon visit earlier in the day. Bharti was seen in a black dress and joined Jasmin to pose for some pictures.

Jasmin Bhasin with Bharti, Haarsh, Punit and his wife.

Jasmin and Bharti clicking a selfie with a fan,

After Jasmin got compliments from the paparazzi on how good she looked, Bharti protested as to why she was not called 'patli (thin)', too. When Jasmin talked about her rumoured boyfriend Aly Goni to the photographer, saying that she loved him, Bharti also jumped in, saying that she loved her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Jasmin also spoke about how she wished Aly would win the show, how there is no bad blood between her and host Salman Khan and that she is the real winner of the show.

During an AMA session with her fans on Twitter, she opened up about the possibility of her re-entry on the show. She said she will return if the makers called her back. “This is the most asked question & I’m here to address it. If the makers would call me back, I would go back for you guys. As I can see how heartbroken you all are by my exit. So yes I would, just for my fans," she wrote.

Responding to another question about when she realised she loved Aly, Jasmin wrote, “It was a beautiful realisation we had inside the house. As far as I know my parents don’t have any issue with it.”

