Jasmin Bhasin says 'mera aaj hi challan hua hai' as paparazzi asks her to remove mask. Watch

Bigg Boss 14 contestants Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni were seen together in Mumbai on Monday. The couple was spotted by photographers, who asked them to pose for pictures after removing their masks.

Jasmin seemed a bit more vary about posing without her mask than she usually is. She then revealed that she had just been fined for it. "Main nahi nikaalugi. Mera aaj hi challan hua (I won't take it off. I was fined for it today)," she told the paparazzi while waving the challan slip to the cameras. She did, however, pull down her mask to pose for photos with Aly.

Jasmin's fans found her adorable. "Hahaha cutieeee," wrote one. "Big fan of jasmin," wrote another. "Yeh she made our day," commented another fan.

Jasmin and Aly were recently in Jammu where they spent some time with his family. She even celebrated his birthday there. Recently, Aly shared the picture with her and wrote, "Hum hi humari duniya hai” #alygoni #SherAly #jasly." Jasmin was quick to respond with several heart emojis. Their co-contestant from the reality show, Arshi Khan, also commented on the post, "Allah Paak khush rakhe." She also dropped a few heart emojis

Jasmin first entered Bigg Boss 14 house as a contestant and Aly soon joined in “to support her”. He also stepped out of the house, in order to save Jasmin and later returned as a wild card entry.

Aly and Jasmin initially said they were close friends but through their journey on the show, both expressed their feelings for each other. In fact, one of the most moving moments of the season was when Jasmin was voted out of the show in the final weeks. Aly cried inconsolably, so much so that even host Salman was left in tears as they bid Jasmin goodbye from the show.

Aly later emerged as one of the five finalists on the show. The trophy finally went to Rubina Dilaik.