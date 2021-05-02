Jasmin Bhasin says she is heartbroken, finding a hospital bed for her mom was a task: 'My old father was running around'

Bigg Boss 14 contestant and actor Jasmin Bhasin has said that her unwell mother needed a hospital bed earlier this week, and her elderly father had to run around to ensure medical care for her. Jasmin said that she understands that many others are going through similar and worse experiences amid the pandemic, and added that she is heartbroken.

Jasmin tweeted late Saturday, "Disappointed and heartbroken.Everyday deaths, people on streets trying to find beds and oxygen. My own mother was in the same situation two days back where finding a bed was a task. My old father was running around to find medical care for her, many are going through same . People are losing their loved ones, family . Who do we blame? Has our system failed?"

Fans sent in wishes and prayers for her parents. "We all pray for you mom & dad..Everything will be fine..Stay strong jas..Take care of yourself and aly & family..Stay safe..," wrote one.

Another wrote, "You are our Sherni strong and best I know my love you will get through it.i believe in you my Sherni....we all r praying for aunty plsssss you don't take stress ,she will be fine soon." One fan also asked Jasmin to take care of herself and wrote, "Jasmin, we have aunty in our prayers...She’ll be perfectly fine soon! We love you and we’re all with you. Please take care of yourself."

Jasmin was a participant in the reality show Bigg Boss 14, hosted by Salman Khan, and after it ended, she has featured in a few music videos. She has been spending time with Aly Goni and his family in Kashmir. She has also been shuttling between cities for various shooting commitments.