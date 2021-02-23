IND USA
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were clicked on an outing together.(Varinder Chawla)
tv

Jasmin Bhasin: 'Rahul Vaidya snatched Aly Goni from me, they are sending kisses to each other'

  • During a live session on Instagram, Jasmin Bhasin said jokingly that Aly Goni cannot sleep without Rahul Vaidya and they keep chatting throughout.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:08 AM IST

Bigg Boss 14 contestants and close friends Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni did a live chat on Instagram with fans late Monday and they joked about many things, including his friendship with Rahul Vaidya. While at it, Aly assured fans that he will soon do a live chat with Bigg Boss 14 runner up Rahul as well. Jasmin also joked that Rahul had snatched Aly from her.

Their live session was all about fun and laughter. Jasmin and Aly were seen pushing each other out of the frame and Aly said, "Dhakke kyu maar rahi hai yaar (why are you pushing me)?"

Aly said, "Yaar yahi hota hai. Andar tha, tab tak 'dost' 'izzat'... ye woh. Yaha dekh lo. Ye izzat, ye (This is what happens here. When we were inside, she respected me so much, called me a friend and now just look at her)! " After someone prompted him, Aly said, "Domestic violence? Yaar mai domestic aadmi hu (Is this domestic violence? I am a domestic person)."

Assuring fans of a live session with Rahul, Aly said, "Abhi mai Jammu januge 4-5 din baad waha se wapas aa kar pakka mai aur Rahul saath me live aa ke aapko dikhaenge hum saath me kaise paagal hain (I am going to Jammu now and shall be back in 4-5 days. After that, I will definitely come live with Rahul and show you guys how crazy we are together). "


Jasmin then interrupted and came in the frame to say, "That is because he only loves Rahul. Rahul ne isko mujhse cheen liya hai! Rahul ka zyada gehra ho gaya aur mujhe bahut akelapan mehsoos hota hai aajkal. Aur Rahul se bahut jalan bhi hoti hai. Aly ko cheen liya, Aly ko neend nahi aa rahi Rahul ke bina. Chat kar raha hai, kissiyan bhej raha hai. Dono baby ban gaye hain ek dusre ke, ye kya ho raha hai? (Rahul has snatched him from me. His friendship with Rahul is stronger. I am feeling lonely and also jealous of Rahul. Aly cannot sleep without him, they have been on chat, sending kisses to each other. They call each other baby. What is happening)?"

Also read: Rakhi Sawant wouldn’t have married Ritesh if she knew about his wife and child

Jasmin and Aly had confessed their feelings for each other while on Bigg Boss14. During the course of the reality show, Aly and Rahul also developed a strong bond which was celebrated inside as well as outside.

