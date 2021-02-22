Aly Goni enjoys date night with Jasmin Bhasin after Bigg Boss 14 finale, fans say ‘finally’
- Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, who fell in love during Bigg Boss 14, went on a date a day after the finale. See photos here.
Lovebirds Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were clicked on a date night, a day after the Bigg Boss 14 finale. Pictures of their outing were shared online and fans were excited to finally see them together.
Aly and Jasmin were casually dressed - while he wore a black shirt with ripped jeans, she opted for a grey long-sleeved T-shirt with jeans. They both wore masks to protect themselves from Covid-19 but took them off to pose for the paparazzi.
Fans were super-excited to see Aly and Jasmin together. “Omg ankhein taras gayi thi (this is what we were waiting for),” one commented on a post featuring their photos. “Finally,” another wrote. Many also dropped heart, heart-eyes and fire emojis.
Aly, who entered Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card contestant for Jasmin, was one of the finalists. On Monday, he shared his first social media update after exiting the Bigg Boss house and thanked his fans for their support.
“Finally I am out of the house and let me tell you, bahar aake jab aap Sab Ka pyaar dekha, toh samaj mein aaya ki Meine kya kamaya hai. Humne izzat aur pyaar kamaya (when I came out and saw everyone’s love for me, I understood what I gained on the show. I gained love and respect). Thank you to all you beautiful people. #FamAly best thi hai n rahegi (was the best and will continue to be). Gratitude,” he wrote on Twitter.
Aly and Jasmin, who met during their stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, were best friends before entering Bigg Boss 14. However, through the course of the reality show, they discovered their romantic feelings for each other. He was inconsolable after she was evicted and needed to use his inhaler to regain composure. She returned during 'connection week' to support him.
Ankit Siwach: The term star has become metaphorical. It doesn't lift or push down skills
