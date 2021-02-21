With Aly Goni up for Bigg Boss 14 winner title, Jasmin Bhasin confesses to experiencing sleepless nights

Aly Goni is one of the contestants battling for the Bigg Boss 14 winner title. While fans await the finale to see if Aly will beat Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant for the title, Jasmin Bhasin confessed she's feeling the jitters. The ex-Bigg Boss 14 contestant, who fell in love with Aly on the show, told the paparazzi on Sunday morning that she is nervous about the results.

"Anxiety ho rahi hai, neend nahi aa rahi hai, bhookh ni lag rahi, bus Aly jeet jaye. Usne bahut acha kiya hai, best player raha hai wo (I am feeling anxious, not able to sleep, not feeling hungry. I just hope Aly wins, he's played well and he has been the best player)," Jasmin told the paparazzi before asking them to vote for him.

Earlier on Sunday, Jasmin also took to Twitter, requesting fans to cast their vote for Aly. "Guys one last final push.... let’s vote for @AlyGoni and make him win!!" she tweeted.

Guys one last final push.... let’s vote for @AlyGoni and make him win!! — Jasmin bhasin (@jasminbhasin) February 21, 2021





On the Weekend Ka Vaar episode aired last night, Aly teared up as a montage of his journey on the show played and featured his interactions with Jasmin. The video also included her eviction from the show. The walk down the memory lane left Aly emotional and he couldn't stop himself from breaking down.

While fans wait to see if Aly will be crowned as the winner, Jasmin told the Times of India recently that she is open to marrying Aly this year. "Once Aly comes out, they will meet his parents. We need to know what his parents have to say about it. I have met them a few times, but pehle hum sirf dost thay (we were just friends then). Once they approve our relationship, phir main wait nahi karungi (I will not wait), I will get married. I know Aly is the one for me,” she said.

