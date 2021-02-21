IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya will not do this at his and Disha Parmar's wedding, explains reason to Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are expected to tie the knot this June.
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are expected to tie the knot this June.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya will not do this at his and Disha Parmar's wedding, explains reason to Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni

Ahead of the Bigg Boss 14 finale, Rahul Vaidya was seen discussing his baraat plans with Rakhi Sawant and Aly Goni. The singer, who is expected to marry Disha Parmar this year, confessed he will not ride a horse to his wedding and explained the funny reason behind it.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:10 AM IST

All eyes are set on who will win the title of Bigg Boss 14 winner. Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant have found a spot in the finale and fans are aggressively voting for their favourite contestant. Hours before the finale episode could commence, an extra masala clip has been released showcasing Rahul, Rakhi and Aly. In the new footage, the trio is discussing Rahul's wedding to Disha Parmar.

During their chat, Rakhi asks Rahul if he would enter his wedding on a horse. Rahul instantly refused to ride a horse during the baraat citing that he doesn't like horses. The singer then recalled that once, when he was attempting to climb up a horse, he pulled a nerve. The incident led to him shunning the idea of jumping on a horse's back.

Also Read: Karan Johar parties with Kiara, Parineeti; Rubina Dilaik may win Bigg Boss 14

Elaborating the episode further, Rahul told Rakhi and Aly that when he was in Chandigarh for a show, he was presented with the idea of making a grand entrance on a horse. Pumped up by the idea, Rahul prepared himself to jump on the horse's back. Unfortunately, the horse was taller than he'd expected. In his attempt to climb the horse, Rahul pulled a nerve, delaying his entrance and the show. The incident left Rakhi and Aly in splits and became the reason behind Rahul's decision to never climb up a horse, even if it was for his own wedding.

Check out the clip below:


On Disha's birthday last year, Rahul proposed to the actor while he was still in the Bigg Boss house. The emotional episode left fans overwhelmed and both received abundant love on social media. Disha recently appeared on the show and responded to Rahul's marriage proposal in person. Rahul's mother has confirmed that the couple's wedding preparations are on full swing. There are also reports doing the rounds suggesting that Rahul and Disha could tie the knot this June.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bigg boss 14 rahul vaidya disha parmar rakhi sawant aly goni

Related Stories

Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant or Nikki Tamboli, who do you think should win Bigg Boss 14?
Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant or Nikki Tamboli, who do you think should win Bigg Boss 14?
tv

Bigg Boss 14 finale poll results: Rubina Dilaik is clear winner, say HT readers

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:18 AM IST
  • Rubina Dilaik is the clear winner of Bigg Boss 14, according to a poll conducted by Hindustan Times. Check out the results.
READ FULL STORY
Rahul Vaidya is among the favourites to win Bigg Boss 14.
Rahul Vaidya is among the favourites to win Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Reasons why Rahul Vaidya deserves to win the finale

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:47 PM IST
Singer Rahul Vaidya has been among the strongest contenders for the Bigg Boss 14 trophy, ever since he entered the house last month. Here we list a few reasons why he deserves to be the winner this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Himanshi Khurana refuted rumours of her engagement with Asim Riaz.
Himanshi Khurana refuted rumours of her engagement with Asim Riaz.
tv

Himanshi denies engagement rumours with Asim Riaz after showing off diamond ring

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:24 AM IST
  • Himanshi Khurana shut down speculation that she is engaged to Asim Riaz. She sparked rumours after sharing a picture of a diamond ring on Instagram stories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are expected to tie the knot this June.
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are expected to tie the knot this June.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya discusses wedding plans, refuses to climb a horse

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:10 AM IST
Ahead of the Bigg Boss 14 finale, Rahul Vaidya was seen discussing his baraat plans with Rakhi Sawant and Aly Goni. The singer, who is expected to marry Disha Parmar this year, confessed he will not ride a horse to his wedding and explained the funny reason behind it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shashank Vyas feels there is an overdose of gangster and violent stories on OTT.
Shashank Vyas feels there is an overdose of gangster and violent stories on OTT.
tv

If we can have a Krrish, then why can’t we have woman superheroes too?

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:50 AM IST
The actor asks why talks about women empowerment, gender equality are limited to debates, talk shows and books.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant or Nikki Tamboli, who do you think should win Bigg Boss 14?
Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant or Nikki Tamboli, who do you think should win Bigg Boss 14?
tv

Bigg Boss 14 finale poll results: Rubina Dilaik is clear winner, say HT readers

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:18 AM IST
  • Rubina Dilaik is the clear winner of Bigg Boss 14, according to a poll conducted by Hindustan Times. Check out the results.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya will be seen performing on Yeh Dosti from Sholay.(Colors)
Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya will be seen performing on Yeh Dosti from Sholay.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rubina-Rahul, Rakhi perform as Salman kickstarts grand finale

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:17 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 promo: While Rahul Vaidya will be seen in a face-off with Rubina Dilaik, he will take to streets to perform on Yeh Dosti with Aly Goni.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As she watched her journey on the show, Nikki Tamboli is shocked to see Rubina Dilaik talk ill about her(Colors)
As she watched her journey on the show, Nikki Tamboli is shocked to see Rubina Dilaik talk ill about her(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 137: Nikki is shocked to see Rubina talk ill about her

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:08 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 137: Nikki Tamboli is shocked to see Rubina Dilaik talk ill about her
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly Goni is one of the finalists of Bigg Boss 14.
Aly Goni is one of the finalists of Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Aly Goni weeps as he watches his romance with Jasmin unfold before his eyes

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:33 PM IST
  • Aly Goni was shown a video compiling his journey on Bigg Boss 14, with particular emphasis on his romance with Jasmin Bhasin. Watch his reaction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia at an event in Mumbai.(Varinder Chawla)
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia at an event in Mumbai.(Varinder Chawla)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 couple Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia get frisky in new video, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:04 PM IST
  • Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia could not keep their hands off each other at a recent press conference. They also talked about finding love on Bigg Boss 14.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karanvir Bohra with his three daughters, Raya Bella, Vienna and Gia Vanessa Snow.
Karanvir Bohra with his three daughters, Raya Bella, Vienna and Gia Vanessa Snow.
tv

Karanvir Bohra gives cutest twist to ‘pawri hori hai’ trend with his daughters

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 06:11 PM IST
  • Karanvir Bohra joined the 'pawri hori hai' trend in the cutest way possible - with an adorable photo featuring his three daughters, Raya Bella, Vienna and Gia Vanessa Snow.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli are finalists of Bigg Boss 14.
Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli are finalists of Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Devoleena Bhattacharjee takes dig at Nikki Tamboli for turning on Rubina Dilaik

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:36 PM IST
  • Devoleena Bhattacharjee poked fun at Nikki Tamboli for fighting with her newfound friend, Rubina Dilaik, during Friday's episode of Bigg Boss 14.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Srishty Rode participated in Bigg Boss 12.
Srishty Rode participated in Bigg Boss 12.
tv

Srishty Rode regrets participating in 'boring' Bigg Boss 12

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:19 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 12 contestant Srishty Rode has said that her season of the reality show was 'boring' and that she would welcome the opportunity to return to the show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reportedly filed for divorce after seven years of marriage. They share four children together,
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reportedly filed for divorce after seven years of marriage. They share four children together,
tv

Kim and Kanye West file for divorce: The Beginning and end of the power couple

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:58 PM IST
Kim Kardashian has reportedly filed for divorce from husband Kanye West. Even in a world obsessed with power couple, this one stood out for more reasons than one.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harsh and Bharti also played a few pranks on the Bigg Boss 14 contestants(Colors)
Harsh and Bharti also played a few pranks on the Bigg Boss 14 contestants(Colors)
tv

Bharti says Rakhi's husband exists, becomes first non-family member to confirm

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 03:12 PM IST
  • Bharti Singh on Friday became the first person outside Rakhi Sawant's family to confirm that the Bigg Boss 14 contestant's mysterious husband, Ritesh, actually exists.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcomed their son in early February.
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcomed their son in early February.
tv

Anita Hassanandani's baby boy gets beautiful name, Bharti Singh makes the reveal

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:04 PM IST
  • Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy have chosen a beautiful name for their newborn baby boy. The couple has named him Aarav and even created a special Instagram page for him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manu Punjabi and Nikki Tamboli struck a friendship despite his short stay inside the Bigg Boss 14 house.
Manu Punjabi and Nikki Tamboli struck a friendship despite his short stay inside the Bigg Boss 14 house.
tv

Manu on linkup rumours with Nikki Tamboli: 'I'm very much friends with her'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:16 PM IST
  • Manu Punjabi, who had entered Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger but had to quit after he had a strong pancreatic attack, has addressed rumours suggesting that Nikki Tamboli and he are dating.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP