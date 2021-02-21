Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya will not do this at his and Disha Parmar's wedding, explains reason to Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni
All eyes are set on who will win the title of Bigg Boss 14 winner. Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant have found a spot in the finale and fans are aggressively voting for their favourite contestant. Hours before the finale episode could commence, an extra masala clip has been released showcasing Rahul, Rakhi and Aly. In the new footage, the trio is discussing Rahul's wedding to Disha Parmar.
During their chat, Rakhi asks Rahul if he would enter his wedding on a horse. Rahul instantly refused to ride a horse during the baraat citing that he doesn't like horses. The singer then recalled that once, when he was attempting to climb up a horse, he pulled a nerve. The incident led to him shunning the idea of jumping on a horse's back.
Elaborating the episode further, Rahul told Rakhi and Aly that when he was in Chandigarh for a show, he was presented with the idea of making a grand entrance on a horse. Pumped up by the idea, Rahul prepared himself to jump on the horse's back. Unfortunately, the horse was taller than he'd expected. In his attempt to climb the horse, Rahul pulled a nerve, delaying his entrance and the show. The incident left Rakhi and Aly in splits and became the reason behind Rahul's decision to never climb up a horse, even if it was for his own wedding.
Check out the clip below:
On Disha's birthday last year, Rahul proposed to the actor while he was still in the Bigg Boss house. The emotional episode left fans overwhelmed and both received abundant love on social media. Disha recently appeared on the show and responded to Rahul's marriage proposal in person. Rahul's mother has confirmed that the couple's wedding preparations are on full swing. There are also reports doing the rounds suggesting that Rahul and Disha could tie the knot this June.
