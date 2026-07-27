Jasmin Bhasin slams constant questions about marriage with Aly Goni: ‘Aapne catering ka bill bharna hai?’

Television actors Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni fell in love during their stint on Bigg Boss 14 and have been in a relationship ever since. The couple live together in Mumbai, and fans are eager to know when they plan to get married. However, Jasmin is tired of repeatedly being asked about their wedding. She believes some people with a "sadist mentality" deliberately ask the question to provoke a reaction.

Jasmin Bhasin frustrated with constant marriage questions

Jasmin Bhasin talks about marriage plans with Aly Goni.

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In an interview with Pinkvilla, Jasmin revealed that she finds it strange when people spread rumours about her wedding date. She also shared her response to the constant "Shaadi kab hogi?" (When are you getting married?) question, saying, "Mujhe lagta hain ki aapko kya lena-dena. Naa aapne catering ka bill bharna hai, Naa aapne shaadi ka decoration karna hai. Aapka kya matlab hain, jab karna hain, tab kar lenge. Aap apne kaam se kaam rakho. Tum apna dekho, tumhe lena dena kya hai? Jo hogi tab pata chal jaayega (I feel like it's none of your business. You're not the one paying the catering bill, and you're not the one arranging the wedding decorations. So why does it matter to you? When it happens, it will happen. Just mind your own business. Focus on your own life—why are you so concerned? You'll find out when the wedding actually takes place)."

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{{^usCountry}} She added that her marriage is nobody else's business, but people seem to enjoy asking the same question repeatedly. Elaborating further, she said, "At some point, people have this sadist mentality. They think that maybe this question bothers us, which is why we don't answer it. But it is a conscious decision. Just because some people are not happy in their own marriages, they wonder why we are happy. They want our lives to be miserable too. People should really stop asking us." She further stated that since both she and Aly are actors, they want to be recognised for their work rather than their personal lives. About Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni's relationship {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added that her marriage is nobody else's business, but people seem to enjoy asking the same question repeatedly. Elaborating further, she said, "At some point, people have this sadist mentality. They think that maybe this question bothers us, which is why we don't answer it. But it is a conscious decision. Just because some people are not happy in their own marriages, they wonder why we are happy. They want our lives to be miserable too. People should really stop asking us." She further stated that since both she and Aly are actors, they want to be recognised for their work rather than their personal lives. About Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni's relationship {{/usCountry}}

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Aly and Jasmin were best friends before their relationship took a romantic turn during Bigg Boss 14 in 2020. Aly entered the show as a wildcard contestant to support Jasmin. Inside the house, the two confessed their feelings for each other and officially became a couple. They have repeatedly said that they are in no hurry to get married and would rather focus on understanding each other and building their careers. The couple recently moved in together, describing it as an important step that has strengthened their relationship.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's recent work

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Aly is currently a contestant on Prime Video's reality show Alliance. He entered as a wildcard contestant and quickly stirred up the dynamics inside the house. His gameplay changed the equations among the contestants, with several housemates turning against Kushal Tandon. Since Aly's entry, his alliance has consistently remained safe from elimination.

Jasmin, meanwhile, will next be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the season features returning contestants including Karan Wahi, Rubina Dilaik, Avika Gor, Rithvik Dhanjani and Vishal Aditya Singh, alongside newcomers such as Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhat, Ruhaanika Dhawan, Avinash Mishra, Orry and Harsh Gujral. The show is set to premiere on 1 August on Colors TV and JioHotstar.