Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij announce separation after 16 years of marriage: 'There is no villain in this story'

ByRiya Sharma
Updated on: Jan 04, 2026 01:47 pm IST

After 14 years of marriage, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij decide to separate, focusing on mutual respect and their children. 

Television actors Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have announced that they are parting ways after 16 years of being together. Jay shared an official statement on social media, confirming their decision to separate while emphasising mutual respect, peace and their continued commitment towards their children.

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali announce separation.
Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali announce separation.

On Sunday, Jay and Mahhi took to Instagram and shared a statement which read, “Today, we choose to part ways on a journey called life, yet we continue to have each other’s back. Peace, growth, kindness, and humanity have always been our guiding values.”

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali part ways.
Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali part ways.

The couple added, “For the sake of our children, Tara, Khushi and Rajveer, we commit to being the best parents, the best friends, and whatever else it takes to do what is right for them. Though we walk separate paths, there is no villain in this story and no negativity attached to this decision. Before any conclusions are drawn, please know that we choose peace over drama and sanity above all else.”

The actor asked for respect and kindness as he concluded, “We continue to respect one another, support one another, and remain friends, as we always have been. With mutual respect, we ask for your respect, love and kindness as we move forward.”

About Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali

Jay and Mahhi first met each other at a club. Jay once revealed that it took him just 3 months to realise that Mahhi is the girl he wanted to marry. The couple tied the knot in 2010 in an intimate wedding ceremony. They became foster parents to two kids- Rajveer and Khushi and welcomed their daughter Tara via IVF in 2019.

Rumours about their separation began in 2025. However, Mahhi shut down the rumours, urging fans to not believe in any such reports unless announced by her or Jay. After 16 years of marriage, the couple have finally parted ways but continue to co-parent their children.

News / Entertainment / TV / Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij announce separation after 16 years of marriage: 'There is no villain in this story'
