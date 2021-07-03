Jay Bhanushali calls himself 'Titanic ka Jack', teases wife Mahhi Vij as she exits hot tub without him

Actor Mahhi Vij has shared a picture of herself getting out of a hot tub while her husband, actor Jay Bhanushali was left behind. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Mahhi dropped the picture but covered Jay's face with a purple heart emoji. She captioned the post, "guess the man behind" followed by a shush emoji.

In the picture, Mahhi Vij is seen wearing a printed blue swimsuit standing at the edge of the hot tub outdoors. Jay Bhanushali is seen inside the tub at a distance. He, however, revealed himself by commenting on the post. He said, "Titanic ka jack hain paani mein...film ho yaa Instagram doobta jack hi hain (laughing emojis) Rose aise hi nikal leti hain (It's Titanic's Jack in the water. Be it the film or Instagram it's always Jack who drowns. Rose exits like this)."

Actor Rahul Sharma wrote, "Ye bhi koi sawaal hua (Is this even a question)." Actor Yuvika Chaudhary dropped red heart emojis. Fans also dropped comments identifying the man as Jay. A fan wrote, "Nice question..That's why Thanos wants to destroy half of universe... (laughing emoji)." "Ur personal jack," joked another. A third commented, "@ijaybhanushali your so funny." "Your swimming partner," wrote another fan.

In May, Jay had also shared a video on Instagram featuring Mahhi and recreated Titanic's climax scene. In the movie, Leonardo DiCaprio’s character Jack drowns while sacrificing his space on a floating piece of debris to ensure that Rose, essayed by Kate Winslet’s character, can survive. In Jay's video, he is seen drowning as Mahhi bids him goodbye tearfully but he snatches his phone from her, so that his secrets end with his death.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt is 'nervous' as she begins Darlings shoot, co-star Vijay Varma jokes 'I'm sorted. aap apna dekho'

He had captioned the post, “If there was a remake of #titanic in 2021… Jack jayega toh saath mein mobile lekar jayega...saboot saaf karna zaroori hain (If Jack dies, he will take his mobile phone with him… It is important to get rid of the evidence).”

Jay and Mahhi tied the knot in 2011 and welcomed their daughter Tara in 2019. The couple is also foster parents to their caretaker’s children--Khushi and Rajveer.