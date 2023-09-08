Jimmy Fallon mocking audience member in an old episode goes viral amid toxic workplace allegations

Television host and comedian Jimmy Fallon is receiving flak on social media after allegations of bullying and toxic work environment were reported by unnamed staff members behind the scenes on the sets. The report was published by Rolling Stone. Now, an old video from an episode of Late Night with Jimmy Fallon has resurfaced on social media, where Jimmy is seen mocking an audience member in front of his guests. (Also read: Jimmy Fallon apologises after report of 'toxic workplace' at The Tonight Show: It’s embarrassing and I feel so bad)

Old clip from show goes viral

In an old video Jimmy Fallon was seen mimicking an audience member for laughs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A snippet from an episode that dates back to June 2013 has been going viral on X (formerly known as Twitter). In the fragment taken from the game Catchphrase, Jimmy Fallon is seen teaming up with a member from the audience called David against actor and show guest Neil Patrick Harris and David's wife, Natalie. In the game, one team member has to give clues to their other teammate for them to guess a popular catchphrase within a stipulated countdown.

Jimmy roasts an audience member

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, it so happened that David was struggling to give the proper answer to Jimmy and even express that he had guessed it correctly. Right after the countdown stopped, Jimmy started to rant and mimic his teammate. He said, "I have a tricky, tricky teammate." He then mimicked David which elicited laughter from the audience. Uploading the video, the user said, "In light of recent events, I always wondered what Jimmy Fallon was really like behind the scenes of "The Tonight Show" after seeing him absolutely go scorched earth on his Catchphrase teammate, a random normie audience member, on an old episode of "Late Night"'

Reactions

Many users reacted to the video in the comments. One said, "The projection is crazy. Anyone who has ever had a stuttering problem (like Jimmy) should know how awful it feels when someone points it out in a mean spirited way." Another said, "This kinda made me sad. That audience member was probably just really nervous :("

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Jimmy Fallon has also reacted to the allegations. “It’s embarrassing and I feel so bad. Sorry if I embarrassed you and your family and friends. I feel so bad I can’t even tell you. I want this show to be fun, it should be inclusive for everybody, it should be funny, it should be the best show, the best people," he said in a Zoom meeting with his employees, added the report.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON