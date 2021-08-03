TV actor Lokendra Singh's leg gets amputated: Wish I'd taken care when I got diabetes 10 years ago

TV actor Lokendra Singh Rajawat had to get his leg amputated due to high stress and blood sugar levels. In a new interview, Lokendra talked about his surgery and the financial stress he has been facing.

Actor Lokendra Singh Rajawat essayed the role of Shamsuddin Ataga Khan in the TV show Jodha Akbar, and was also seen on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

"It all began when I developed a corn in my right foot and I neglected it. It became an infection that percolated into the bone marrow and in no time, had spread in my body. I developed gangrene. The only way to save myself was to get the corned leg amputated till the knee," he told a leading daily.

Lokendra Singh also said that the pandemic caused a decrease in work opportunities and financial stress for him. "I could do nothing. I was working so well before the COVID pandemic, work started decreasing a lot and there was a certain amount of financial stress at home. I have got financial aid through CINTAA. Actors have been calling up to know about my health and providing motivation.," he added.

The 50-year-old actor also stressed on the importance of ensuring good health. He told the daily that the erratic work hours of being an actor, and a non-healthy routine worsened his diabetes.

Apart from Jodha Akbar and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Lokesh has worked in shows such as CID and Crime Patrol. He has also worked with Ranbir Kapoor in Anurag Basu's Jagga Jasoos and Meezaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Malaal.