Kajol jokes about managing weight: 'When your brain says crunches, but your stomach auto-corrects it to peanut butter'
- Kajol entertained her fans with a throwback picture from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and joked about managing weight.
Actor Kajol on Monday treated her fans to another ROFL post. She shared a throwback picture of hers and joked about managing weight.
Sharing it, she wrote: "When your brain says 'crunches' but your stomach auto-corrects it to 'peanut butter'." The picture showed Kajol in a blue sari, with a funny expression on her face. It was a still from her hit 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.
Reacting to her picture, Saba Ali Khan wrote: "Lol.. story of my life!!! Peanut butter...Kuch Kuch...much much. Ho jata hai (It happens)!!" Many of Kajol's fans reacted to the picture and called her "amazing", "favourite actress" and "fabulous".+
Kajol is quite an ace at sharing throwback pictures. Some time back, she had shared another picture and written: "Alexa curl my hair …. No scaring me like the last time."
Another time, she shared a picture in a huge hat and wrote: "As everything for the summer is canceled, I might as well wear a fancy hat and call it a year!"
Also read: Karan Deol begins shooting with Abhay Deol for film, shares pic: 'Chacha, thank you for always having my back'
Recently, Kajol dashed off to Rishikesh for a short vacation and shared pictures from the spa resort, Ananda. Sharing a picture of her room, she had written: "It’s a good day … three cups of coffee down."
Last year, Kajol was seen in two films. In Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, she played Savitri Bai, while in a short film, Devi she was seen playing a character called Jyoti. This year, she was seen in a film called Tribhanga on Netflix.