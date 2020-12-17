Ishq Subhan Allah’s Ravi Bhatia confirms separation from wife Yulida, says they married in haste as she was pregnant

tv

Actor Ravi Bhatia, who rose to fame with his portrayal of Salim in TV show Jodhaa Akbar, has confirmed his separation from wife Yulida Handayani, signalling an end of their marriage of three years. They also have a three-year-old son Yurav.

Elaborating on their marriage, Ravi told Times of India, “Yulida and I were in a relationship for a short while, but she got pregnant and we got married. When we got married, she was three months pregnant. Marriage is a big decision and it needs to be given a serious thought. She’s a nice girl, but cultural differences were some of the reasons for the break-up. She could not settle down in Mumbai due to the language barrier. She did not make many friends and to an extent, that was my mistake, too. I was so busy pursuing my career that I could not give her quality time. She used to feel lonely and missed her family a lot. So, we both felt it was best to separate amicably and live happy lives.”

Ravi also told the daily how he shares cordial relation with her and she has the custody of their three-year-old son Yurav. “The best part of our relationship was our son and I miss him very much. I know she will take good care of him, so it was best that he grows up with her. Every night when I go to sleep, I feel his presence by my side. He has a bright future ahead and I will fulfil all my responsibilities that I have towards him,” Ravi said.

Insisting that finding quality time for each other is a must to maintain a healthy relationship, the actor added, “Yulida and I share a healthy friendship, but I strongly feel that one should get married only after considering all points of a companionship.”

Ravi , who was last seen playing the antagonist in Ishq Subhan Allah, made his digital debut with Halala last year. Halala explored the issues stemming post Triple Talaq in the Muslim community. He had then told Spotboye, “I was in two minds whether I should do it or not. That’s why I discussed it with Yulida, who is literally my boss and then a wife. She completely understands my work and is the one who encouraged me to do it without hesitation.”

