Juhi Parmar: I want to take on characters I haven’t played so far

Juhi Parmar has had a good run on the small screen. From the time when she landed her first role in Jee Sahab to when she struck gold with the hit serial Kumkum, to her last role with Hamari Wali Good News, the actor has proved her merit on television. Now, Parmar has set her sights on the digital platform.

With OTT becoming the space to be on, given how both television and Bollywood actors alike are looking for good projects on the medium, Parmar admits that she is open to doing OTT shows. She elaborates, “I want to play characters that I haven’t played so far. I do believe that I have a lot to offer as an actor. And given the variety of content that is being consumed these days, there is a lot for me that I still haven’t unexplored. So I would love to experiment. In fact, I have been offered a few roles but haven’t said yes to. For me to agree to a role, I have to be fully convinced and excited about the character.”

The evolution of content that took place in the past few years did open up a lot of opportunities for actors who had been placed in a certain bracket. The medium featured a number of Bollywood A listers in roles that were in stark contrast to the characters that they had played in their careers earlier. Given how the OTT platform has a few relaxations when it comes to how bold the content can get, the usual depiction of female characters on the platform has been more on the dhaakad and bindaas side.

So, would Parmar be open to doing such roles? “I have certain limitations when it comes to doing bold scenes and content. I can’t pre-decide how bold I can be but whatever I will do on-screen has to match my sensibilities and I should be comfortable with my family ( parents and my child) watching it,” she says.

