Juhi Parmar meets daughter Samairra after two months, watch emotional reunion video here

Juhi Parmar took to Instagram and shared a video of her first meeting with daughter Samairra after being away from her for two months. Because of the coronavirus-induced lockdown measures, many production houses had moved sets to different states. Juhi had been shooting for her show, Hamari Wali Good News, away from her family.

In a video shared by Juhi Parmar on Instagram on Wednesday, the actor could be seen standing outside a room, seemingly her daughter Samairra's, before opening it. Samairra was shocked to see her mother and ran to hug her.

Juhi wrote in her caption, "A hug that lasted forever! She had no idea that I was going to be returning today after two long months of outdoor shoot and hence the surprised face, but a happy one. Only I know how difficult it was for me to be away from you for two months. It’s the first time I’ve not seen you in so long and only I know how difficult each day was….my heart would cry everyday but I knew this too would pass."

She continued, "And the way you hugged me, the way you held on to me, I wish I could freeze that moment. I don’t think there’s anyone in this world who can love a child more than a mother and a mother more than a child. That bond is truly irreplaceable."

Several of Juhi's industry friends posted warm comments. Aashka Goradia dropped heart emojis, while Charu Malik called the moment 'touching'.

Juhi and her ex-husband, actor Sachin, got divorced two years ago in 2018. She said in an interview that Samairra is free to meet her dad any time she wants to and that there is no animosity between the former couple. "Sachin and I are good friends and have been cordial. We have moved on believe not to carry any grudges or have any animosity. We are all in a happy space where our daughter doesn’t feel any vacuum. Samairra is absolutely free to meet and talk to her father whenever she wants to and vice-versa also. I believe a divorce happens between a couple and not parents," she told Hindustan Times last year.