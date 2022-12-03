Kajol roars with laughter at hilarious Ajay Devgn impression on The Kapil Sharma Show. Watch

In the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Kajol marked her presence for the promotion of her upcoming movie Salaam Venky. She was joined by Revathy and Vishal Jethwa for promotion of their movie on Kapil Sharma's show. Jayvijay Sachan and Rajiv Thakur entertained the guests on the set. Kajol roared with laughter after hearing Ajay Devgn's mimicry performed by Jayvijay. She gave a standing ovation at the end to praise Jayvijay's efforts. (Also read: Vikalp Mehta's Akshay Kumar impression stumps all on The Kapil Sharma Show, fans want him in Hera Pheri 3)

In the promo video shared by Sony Entertainment television on Instagram, Kapil welcomed Kajol, Revathy Asha Kelunni and Vishal N. Jethwa. He praised Kajol for making sarees so popular among people. He pointed at Vishal and said, “Salaam Venky mai ye Kajol ji ke saath kar rahe hai aur Mardaani 2 mai Rani Mukerji ke saath kaam kar chuke hai (He has worked with Kajol in Salaam Venky and worked with Rani Mukerji in Mardaani 2).” Vishal said, “meri dono hi film Mukherjee family ke saath hoyi hai (I have worked with Mukherjee family in both my films).” Immediately Kapil said, “loan wagera le rakha hai inse? (Have you taken a loan from them).” Everyone started laughing at Kapil's hilarious comment.

Kajol roared with laughter when Jayvijay mimicked Ajay Devgn and said, “Pyaar dosti hai, pyaar dosti (Love is friendship, love is friendship) in his style. She gave a standing ovation and laughed at the end.

Pyaar dosti hai is a famous dialogue from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai film (1998). The dialogue was said by Shah Rukh Khan. Reacting to the promo video, people dropped laughing and smiling face red heart eyes emojis.

Recently, Kapil shared pictures with Kajol from the sets of The Kapil Sharma show to wish her good luck for Salaam Venky and wrote, "Everyone’s favorite, @kajol (red heart emoji). Best wishes for #salaamvenky mam.”

Salaam Venky is produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja under the banner BLIVE Productions and RTAKE Studios. It is directed by Revathy. It is set to release in theatres on 9th December 2022.

The film stars Vishal N. Jethwa, Aahana Kumra, Rahul Bose and Rajeev Khandelwal. The story is based on a heroic mother who overcame the most trying conditions with perseverance. Aamir Khan will also be seen in a cameo appearance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON