Kamal Haasan reacts as Kapil Sharma teases him about 'full sleeve daadhi', says comedian is making him feel old. Watch

Actor Kamal Haasan reacted as comedian Kapil Sharma teased him about his 'full sleeve beard' and made comments about watching his films as a child. In a video shared by Sony Entertainment Television on Instagram, Kapil welcomed the actor in his show, The Kapil Sharma Show, amid cheers and applauds from permanent guest Archana Puran Singh as well as the audience. Kamal appeared as a guest on the show ahead of the release of his film Vikram. (Also Read | The Kapil Sharma Show: Kamal Haasan recalls the time when Chachi 420's assistant director started shaking on seeing him)

In the video, Kapil Sharma told Kamal, "Sir, you ventured into Hindi films in 1981 with Ek Duuje Ke Liye. Do you know the same year a boy was born in Amritsar?" Kapil then told Kamal, "Bada mazaa araha hai aapko dekh ke. Jab aapko dekha tha aapne sirf mooche rakhi thi, aaj aapne full sleeve daadhi rakhi hai (It's great meeting you. When I saw you before, you had only a moustache, now you have kept a full sleeve beard)." His remarks made Kamal laugh.

Next, Kapil said to the audience, "Appu Raja film mein, sir ne dedh aadmi ka character kiya tha. Humlog bachpan mein sochte rehte the ki yeh kaese kiya hoga (In Appu Raja, sir essayed the character of one and a half person. In our childhood, we used to think how did he do it)."

Kamal asked Kapil, "Aap yeh sthapith karne ki koshish kar rahe hai ki 'bachpan mein, bachpan mein'. Zara woh baat choriye (You're trying to establish 'in my childhood'. Keep that aside)." Everyone including Kapil burst out laughing.

Speaking about Sadma, Kapil said, "We don't know about such emotions since we were in school then." Kamal noted that Kapil is once again trying to make him feel old, and said, "Dekho. Jo mana kiya wahi karta hai (See. He's doing what I've asked him not to)." Kapil quickly added, "Sorry sir. I was principal that time."

Next, welcoming one of Kamal's friends on the show, Kapil asked, "For how long have you known Kamal sir?" The person replied 'at least 50 years'. When Kapil remarked, "Wow, 50 years", Kamal teased him, "You were in school then."

Meanwhile, Kamal will soon be seen in the upcoming Tamil-language action thriller Vikram. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. Vikram is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Raaj Kamal Films International. It is set to release in theatres on June 3.

