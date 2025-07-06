Inside Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath's new restaurant Kap’s Cafe in Canada with cosy vibes, pastel hues

Comedian Kapil Sharma has opened a restaurant, Kap’s Cafe, in Surrey, Canada. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kapil's wife Ginni Chatrath re-shared a bunch of posts as their friends congratulated the couple on their new venture. Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath now own a restaurant in Canada.(Instagram/Kap’s Cafe)

Step inside Kapil Sharma's Canada cafe

The restaurant has been painted in pastel green and golden colours with furniture in pink and golden. Beautiful pendant lights and flowers adorned the cafe. Ginni re-posted videos and pictures as customers visited their cafe.

The bio of the official Instagram page of Kap’s Cafe reads, "A Garden of Bakes & Brews." A few pictures of the cafe shared on the page showed an assortment of desserts kept for the customers.

The cafe, which opened on Friday, shared several photos on Instagram announcing the news. The caption read, “The wait is over. The doors are open. See you at Kap’s Cafe!"

Ginni Chatrath re-shared a bunch of post.

Fans shower Kapil with love

Reacting to the posts, a fan said, "Congratulations, Kapil, on a new journey. Keep going and grow day by day." A person wrote, "Amazing, so beautiful, so proud." "We want this in India also," read a comment.

An Instagram user said, "Congratulations! Wishing you lots of success ahead." Talking about Sunil Grover's character in The Kapil Sharma Show, another fan commented, "We want Guthi welcoming with tea."

Kapil is yet to share any posts or make comments about his new cafe in Canada.

About Kapil's recent project

Currently, Kapil Sharma is hosting the third season of Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show. It features Navjot Singh Sidhu and Archana Puran Singh in a "two-judge comedy court". The third season started streaming on June 21 on Netflix.

In this season, Kapil is joined by his hilarious partners Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, and Krushna Abhishek.