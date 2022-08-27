Kapil Sharma asks if ‘boys can wear pink’ as he poses in outfit styled by wife Ginni Chatrath: 'I just googled it...'

Comedian Kapil Sharma is all set to come up with a new season of his popular show The Kapil Sharma Show. Earlier, he had shared a picture of himself flaunting his new look. On Friday, he dropped a new photo in which he is wearing a pink outfit. Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show to return on this date; Archana Puran Singh, Sumona join Kapil in hilarious announcement. Watch

Sharing the picture, Kapil Sharma wrote, “I just googled it. Are you reading @tamannaahspeaks. Can boys wear pink? Yes, you read that right, real men wear pink. Pink is a masculine and cool colour for guys unknown to many, historically, pink wasn't always a feminine colour. In the 18th century, for instance, men were known to wear pink silk suits that had floral… Men wear pink and it does not diminish your manliness."

Kapil Sharma shared a new picture.

Actor Kaaranvir Bohra wrote, “No paaji.....you just googlied everyone with your support chic look.” Archana Puran Singh wrote, “In fact the hot pink you wore for the last episode is my favourite look for you Kapil. I messaged Ginni also since she's styling you na. Please don't change your stylist now.” Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh said, “Kya baat hai .. Hero look .. Akshay Kumar fail kar ditta (Akshay Kumar is fail in front of you)..killer look."

Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, and Chandan Prabhakar will be returning for the new season. Speaking with Pinkvilla, Krushna Abhishek confirmed earlier this week that he will not be returning in the new season. He said, "Not doing it. Agreement issues." Krushna had played several characters on the show, including Jackie Dada, Dharmendra and Sapna.

On Thursday, the teaser of the show was released. Sharing it, Kapil wrote, “Kapil Sharma is back with a new season and new reasons to make you laugh. Watch The Kapil Sharma Show on Saturday and Sunday at 9.30pm on Sony TV.”

