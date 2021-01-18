Kapil Sharma makes Jaya Prada blush on The Kapil Sharma Show: 'Other MPs must have been like aaye haaye'

Comedian Kapil Sharma never wastes any opportunity to make his female guests blush. On Sunday's episode of his show The Kapil Sharma Show, he invited actors and politicians Raj Babbar and Jaya Prada, cracking some hilarious jokes.

In a promo shared by Kapil on Sunday evening, he is seen making Jaya laugh with a joke about how other Members of Parliament must have reacted on seeing her for the first time. "I was thinking about this, the first time you must have entered the Parliament, for once every MP must have turned around, said 'Aaye haaye'," he said as Jaya cracked up. Reacting to his joke, Archana Puran Singh said, "Not everyone is like you Kapil." However, Kapil had the perfect retort to that as well. "To tell you the truth, everyone is indeed like me," he said.

In another video, he is seen showering Jaya with more compliments. He said how her competitors must want to leave their own political parties just to join her and vote in her favour. Jaya said that she wished it were true.

When he asked Raj for his reaction, he said, "Actually, I was with her but she threw me out."

Kapil has signed a new series with Netflix. Making an announcement recently, he wrote, “Don’t believe the rumours guys, only believe me. I’m coming on @NetflixIndia soon Star-struck. this is the auspicious news .” The accompanying video showed Kapil, dressed up in a tee, denims and a leather jacket, set to record the announcement video.

Also read: Tabu's Instagram account hacked, actor asks fans to beware of suspicious links

In the video, he was seen struggling to pronounce the word ‘auspicious’. Despite his multiple attempts, he fails to correctly pronounce the word and that’s when the director suggests that he should instead record the video in Hindi. A relieved Kapil says, “Really? Well, anyway, I was almost prepared with English. But that’s okay. If Netflix themselves are so Indian, what’s the need for me to forcefully speak in English? So I will be coming on your TV, laptops and phones, that is on Netflix. This was the auspicious news.”