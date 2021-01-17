Tabu's Instagram account hacked, actor asks fans to beware of suspicious links

Actor Tabu has informed her followers that her Instagram account has been hacked. She is the latest celebrity in Bollywood to suffer a cyber attack after Esha Deol, Farah Khan, Vikrant Massey and Renee Sen.

Though her account was compromised, Tabu was still able to share a message of caution with her followers. "Hack alert. My account is hacked. Please do not click on any link from my account," she wrote on Instagram Stories.

Message shared by Tabu on Instagram.





Recently, Sushmita Sen had shared a similar message, saying that 'some idiot' had hacked her daughter Renee's account. Sharing a screenshot of the account on her own page, Sushmita had written, “Please note, my daughter Renee’s #instagram Account has been Hacked by some idiot, who doesn’t realise yet, that Renee is happy to begin anew!! I feel bad for the guy!! Keeping you all posted!!! #solareclipse #randomchaos #newbeginnings I love you guys!!”

Esha Deol also shared a message after her account was restored within a few hours of getting hacked. "GOT MY INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT imeshadeol BACK! Just wanted to update you all that my Instagram Account has been restored. I take this opportunity to thank the support team at Instagram especially Sudhanshu who was extremely prompt and quick to take necessary actions,” she wrote.

Esha added a cautionary note on how to protect one’s account from getting hacked. “Please be vigilant about anyone hacking your account, specifically don't click on any links without verification ever! Apologies for any inconvenience caused. Thank you to my followers for standing by me,” she wrote.

Farah Khan wrote in a message to her followers in December, "My Twitter account has been hacked as of last evening. Please do not click or reply if you get any message from it as it maybe used to hack into your account too."

Recently, actor-politician Urmila Matondkar and celebrity interior designer Sussanne Khan’s Instagram accounts were also hacked.

