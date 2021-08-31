Kapil Sharma offers to pose shirtless for Archana Puran Singh, Bharti Singh calls her ‘chugli chachi’. Watch

Archana Puran Singh often shares behind-the-scenes videos from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. On Tuesday, she captured Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti and Rochelle Rao in the middle of a conversation.

“Yeh mahila mandali mein kya ho raha hai? Aao behen, chugli karein (What is going on in the women’s club? Come sister, let’s gossip about others),” Archana teased. Bharti joked, “Yeh humari jo video bana rahi hai humari main chugli chachi hai (The one who is making the video is our leader when it comes to gossiping).”

Bharti said that they were discussing how Archana looks younger with each passing day while the rest of them are showing signs of ageing. Kapil Sharma entered the frame and said that Archana is only taking their video to increase her followers on Instagram.

As Archana asked Kapil why he was jealous, he flexed for her and joked, “Meri bhi le lo na, main shirtless doon koi shot? Raaton raat badhaun aapke 700 followers (Shoot me as well. Should I pose shirtless and increase your number of followers by 700 overnight).”

Archana then teased Kapil about his paunch, to which he quipped, “Actually, abhi toh, maine kaafi hadd tak 6 kilo andar kheecha hua hai (I have just sucked in six kilos).” She then showed fans around the sets. The video was taken when the recent episode, featuring Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha as guests, was shot.

Last week, Archana shared a behind-the-scenes video from the episode of The Kapil Sharma Show featuring the BellBottom team. She caught Akshay Kumar trying to pull a prank on Vaani Kapoor and make her slip on a banana peel. However, she spotted it in time and laughed, pointing a finger at him.

The Kapil Sharma Show returned on the small screen with a new season earlier this month. The show went off air in February as Kapil took a few months off to spend time with his newborn son Trishaan, wife Ginni Chatrath and daughter Anayra.