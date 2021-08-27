Akshay Kumar tries to make Vaani Kapoor slip on a banana peel, pushes camera away on being caught. Watch

Archana Puran Singh shared a behind-the-scenes video from the first day of shoot of the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show and it featured Akshay Kumar showing his mischievous side. He came on the show to promote his recently released film, BellBottom, and at the receiving end of his prank was his co-star Vaani Kapoor.

In the video, Akshay could be seen putting a banana peel on the floor, right before Vaani was to make her entrance. On being confronted about it by Archana, he pushed the camera away and asked, “How can you do this?” She hit back saying, “Achcha? How can you do that?”

However, right before Vaani was supposed to walk in on stage, Akshay positioned himself nearby. “Agar yeh galti se gir gayi, pakad lunga (In case she really slips, I will catch her),” he said. However, she spotted the peel in time and laughed, pointing a finger at him. Before she was supposed to make her entry again, Akshay picked up a pineapple in jest but proceeded to hand it over to a crew member present on stage.

The video also featured Bharti Singh, who did an impromptu jig before bursting into laughter. Archana praised her for her stand-up act and called it ‘mindblowing’.

“Behind the scenes of our first day of shoot with the prankster @akshaykumar and the lovely @_vaanikapoor_ @iamhumaq @bharti.laughterqueen #thekapilsharmashow,” the post was captioned.

The Kapil Sharma Show returned on the small screen with a new season earlier this month. Akshay, Vaani, their BellBottom co-star Huma Qureshi and producer Jackky Bhagnani were among the first guests of the new season of the show.

Earlier, host Kapil Sharma shared a candid photo from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, in which Akshay appeared to be reaching for his feet. Kapil joked that Akshay was ‘taking blessings’ from him for BellBottom to be a success. Akshay trolled Kapil in the comments section and wrote, “And after taking the blessing, this is Mr Akshay Kumar searching for Mr Kapil Sharma’s brain in his knees.”