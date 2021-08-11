Step inside The Kapil Sharma Show's new set, with a '10-star store' and 'Hotel Chill Palace'. See pics

Kapil Sharma has shared new pictures from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. The comedian-TV host-actor is set to return for another season of the comedy show with Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Archana Puran Singh and others in tow.

On Tuesday, Kapil Sharma took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures showing the new sets. The pictures featured a '10-star' grocery store, a 'Hotel Chill Palace' and an ATM vestibule of 'Bank of Bagoda'. A small set-up for the live band has been designed beside the 'hotel'.

Blue couches have been placed in the centre while the judge's seat, currently occupied by Archana Puran Singh, was also placed opposite the stage. Sharing the pictures, Kapil wrote, "How’s the new set friends ?" adding hashtags such as 'happiness,' 'family time,' 'blessings' and 'gratitude'.

The new pictures received love from Kapil's friends and fans. Taking to the comments section, Mika Singh said, "Congratulations and welcome back." Kashmera Shah commented, "Fab." A few fans also called the set 'beautiful', 'amazing' and 'awesome.' Some also expressed their excitement over the return of the show.

Although the premiere date hasn't been announced, a few reports have suggested that the show is set to premiere later this month. Kapil has confirmed one of his first guests will be Akshay Kumar, promoting his upcoming film BellBottom.

The comedian recently shared a picture with the actor on Instagram and poked fun. In the picture, Akshay reached for Kapil's feet while the latter watched. Sharing the picture, Kapil wrote in Hindi: "Popular movie actor Akshay Kumar taking blessings for his upcoming film BellBottom."

Akshay responded: "And after taking the blessing, this is Mr Akshay Kumar searching for Mr Kapil Sharma’s brain in his knees."

Kapil Sharma had announced he was taking a break from the show to spend time with his family--his wife Ginni Chatrath, their daughter Anayra and newborn son Trishaan.