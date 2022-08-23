Kapil Sharma on reaction to 'boycott' trends: 'Let me stay away from Twitter, bahut mushkil se nikla hu'

Kapil Sharma has said trends to boycott films is a matter of time, adding that he has not heard about any Akshay Kumar movie being boycotted. Kapil also recalled his own controversial Twitter stint and asked the media to let him stay away from the world of Twitter. (Also read: Kapil Sharma gives seductive poses, bursts out laughing as he walks the ramp for the first time ever)

The Hindi films that released over past few weeks - Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, Akshay Kumar-starrer Raksha Bandhan, and Anurag Kashyap's Dobaaraa - have all faced calls of boycott.

Asked to respond to the recent trend of online trolls boycotting films and the film industry in general, Kapil said, “Pata nahi sir, me itna intellectual aadmi nahi. Meri abhi apni film aayi nahi hai. Par ye trend vrend chalte rehte hai. Ye sab waqt ki baat hoti hai. (I do not know, I am not that intellectual. I do not have a film release as of now. But, these trends keep coming. It is just a matter of time)."

When a reporter said that Kapil's close friend Akshay Kumar's recent film Raksha Bandhan was also boycotted, the actor-comedian said, "Maine to nahi suna unki koi movie boycott hui. Sir, ye Twitter ki duniyaa se mujhe door rakho. Mai badi mushkil se nikla hoon (I have not heard any such boycott against his films. Please let me stay away from the world of Twitter, it took a lot to come out of that).”

Kapil was speaking on the sidelines of the Beti Fashion Show. He made his ramp debut at the fashion show organised by Anu Ranjan. Kapil wore black jacket and black-golden pants for the show and fans have been comparing his looks with Ranveer Singh's style. He was the showstopper at the fashion show and gave some seductive poses on the ramp laughing. Kapil also walked the ramp with the other models and posed for the camera.

Anu Ranjan actor Anushka Ranjan's mother. Anushka and her husband-actor Aditya Seal also attended the event. Satish Shah, Gulshan Grover, Poonam Dhillon, Sussanne Khan Pooja Batra and Arslan Goni, among many others were also present.

Kapil Sharma is now gearing up for the new season of his popular show The Kapil Sharma Show. The last season of The Kapil Sharma Show aired in June this year.

