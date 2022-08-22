Kapil Sharma gives seductive poses, bursts out laughing as he walks the ramp for the first time ever. Watch

Comedian Kapil Sharma recently turned showstopper for Anu Ranjan's The Beti Fashion Show. Taking to Instagram, several paparazzi accounts shared videos of Kapil walking on the ramp for the first time ever. For the event, Kapil was dressed in a black jacket, black and golden pants and shoes. (Also Read | Kapil Sharma unveils his new look ahead of the The Kapil Sharma Show season 4)

In a clip, Kapil appeared on the ramp as he greeted the audience. He also gave some seductive poses on the ramp and then turned around laughing. Kapil also walked the ramp with the other models and posed for the camera.

In another video, speaking at the event, Kapil recalled his childhood and said, "When my father used to wake up my sister for school, it would start with foot massage. But with us, he wouldn't even see on which side we had our face under the blanket, he would just pull us up. But now I can relate after becoming a father. At first, someone else's daughter came into my life, my wife, and then I was blessed with a beautiful daughter, Anayra... This is my first ever ramp walk, so far I have only walked on the streets."

Anu Ranjan is the mother of actor Anushka Ranjan, who was also seen at the show with her husband-actor Aditya Seal. Apart from them, celebs like Satish Shah, Poonam Dhillon, Gulshan Grover, Pooja Batra, Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni were also present at the event.

Fans will see Kapil next in a new season of his popular show The Kapil Sharma Show. Recently, he gave his fans a glimpse of his makeover for the show. On Sunday, Kapil took to Instagram and dropped a picture flaunting his look. In the image, he sported black T-shirt paired with matching pants and layered with a white coat. He completed his look with black sneakers and shades. "New season, new look #tkss #comingsoon," he captioned the post. The last season of The Kapil Sharma Show aired in June this year.

Kapil will also be seen in Zwigato, written and directed by Nandita Das. The film also stars Shahana Goswani. Kapil tied the knot with Ginni Chatrath in Punjab in December 2018. They welcomed Anayra in 2019 and their son Trishaan Sharma on 2021.

