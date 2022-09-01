Kapil Sharma, Rashmika Mandanna, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi announce new project Mega Blockbuster; leave fans confused

Actor, and comedian Kapil Sharma took to his social media handle and treated fans to a new announcement. Confirming his upcoming project, titled Mega Blockbuster, he dropped the first poster. The trailer of the project will be released on September 4. Similar posters were shared by Rashmika Mandanna, Trisha Krishnan, and Karthi as well, leaving fans confused about the secret project. Also read: Kapil Sharma shares fun video of Krushna Abhishek getting a 'muft ka' foot massage

The poster features Kapil Sharma wearing a bright orange abstract shirt. He flashes a big smile towards the camera with his arms folded. He appears to be wearing a wig in the same. The poster introduces Kapil’s character without revealing much and reads the movie titled alongside ‘trailer releases 4th September.’

Sharing the announcement, Kapil wrote, “Yeh wali mere fans ke liye. ​Hope aapko pasand aaye​. #TrailerOut4thSept #MegaBlockbuster (This one is for my fans. Hope you all like it)” Besides Kapil, Rashmika, Trisha, and Karth, cricketers Rohit Sharma and Sourav Ganguly have also shared similar posters from the same collaboration.

Check out other posters here:

Celebs in Mega Blockbuster posters.

Fans were initially excited when Kapil shared the poster, assuming it was the announcement of a new film. “Another film, great going Sharmaji,” read a comment. But as the other stars and even cricketers shared their posters too, many speculated it was a promotional campaign for some brand. Kapil is appearing in a film soon though. He will be next seen in actor-turned-filmmaker Nandita Das’s film Zwigato.

In Zwigato, Kapil will play the role of a food delivery boy. It stars Shahana Goswami as his wife. Ahead of its release, a short video clip from the film was unveiled by the 47th Toronto International Film Festival. Meanwhile, Kapil is all set to return with the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show. It will air from September 19 on Sony TV.

