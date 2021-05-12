Kapil Sharma shares 23-year-old throwback pic from college days: 'Pockets were always empty but smile was always there'

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma has shared a throwback picture from his college days and he looks pretty different from the popular face that TV industry has known for years now.

Kapil posted the picture and wrote, "Just found this 23 years old pic,it was just after finishing the performance of our play #Azaadi” in the youth festival of shri “guru Nanak dev university”.I removed my beard n clicked a photo with my colleagues, clicking a photo was such a luxury in those days that I didn’t even realize gum is still there on my face."

The TV star added, "Missing those days , pockets were always empty but smile was always there, jus thought to share with u guys. Hope u all r well n safe ❤️🙏 #staysafe #stayhome #old #memories #college #hinducollegeamritsar #gurunanakdevuniversity #gndu #gnduamritsar."

After making it big on the comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Kapil became a household name with his own comedy show, Comedy Nights with Kapil. After a controversial break of a few months, Kapil later launched his new show, The Kapil Sharma Show which gained equal popularity.

Kapil is now gearing up for a Netflix show. The project was recently announced alongside Netflix India's slate for this year. A release date, however, is yet to be announced.

About the project, Kapil had said in a statement last year, "2020 has been a bumpy ride for everyone around the world and my motive is to make people forget their worries and welcome this new year with love, laughter and positivity. I always wanted to be on Netflix but I didn't have their number. I cannot wait to share more details with my fans soon."

