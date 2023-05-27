Kapil Sharma says his son Trishaan is very naughty, puts TV remote in guest's coffee mug

The promo opens with Kapil asking Shankar, which of his two sons is naughtier than the other. Shankar replies that his younger son Shivam is the naughtier one. Kapil said even his younger child, son Trishaan is naughtier than his elder daughter Anayra.

He says, “Mera bhi chhota wala. Jab bhi koi mehmaan aaye, coffee pi raha hoga, uske aake TV ka remote dal dega cup mein (even my younger child is naughty. Whenever there is a guest and having coffee, he comes and puts the TV remote in his cup).” This left the guests and all others in splits.

Shankar Mahadevan visits show with sons

The next segment shows Krushna Abhishek in the get up of actor Dharmendra. Holding Shankar Mahadevan's hand, he starts singing his praise, calling him “dosto ke dost, yaaro ke yaar (everyone's friend)”. Mistaking his sons for Ehsaan and Loy, he says that despite having two talented sons, he has brought his friends on the show. On being corrected by Kiku Sharda, who is in the getup of Sunny Deol, that they are indeed his sons Siddharth and Shivam, Krushna immediately changes course and says, “Kamaal ke baap hain aap (you are an excellent father).”

The promo ends with Krushna's Dharmendra telling Kiku's Sunny that he is remembering him after meeting Shankar's elder son Siddharth. When Kiku asks him why was he missing him when he was present on the show, Krushna responds in sarcasm, “ye nahi ki kahi chala jaya kar (you should disappear sometimes).”

Like Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek also has two kids. He and wife Kashmera Shah are parents to twin sons Rayaan and Krishaang, born via surrogacy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON