Emotional Karan Johar says 'mai khud inn galiyon se guzar chuka hoon' on watching Jhalak performance for LGBTQ community

Karan Johar got numb after seeing the performance of contestant Nishant Bhat. He is currently judging the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. Nishant's performance was dedicated for LGBTQIA+ community. Through his act, he reflected their hardships and non-acceptance in the society. The video promo shows his act followed by Madhuri Dixit and Karan's comments on it. (Also read: Indian Idol 13: Sharmila Tagore recreates her iconic Mere Sapno Ki Rani train scene with Aditya Narayan. Watch)

In the clip, Nishant can be seen swinging red dupatta and embracing it with happiness while dancing. Then, a door opens and a voice is heard, “ye ladka hokar bhi ladkiyon ke kapde pehn raha hai” (He is a boy and still wears women's clothes). He feels bad and cries at the end of his performance.

In the video, Madhuri Dixit can be heard by saying, “LGBTQIA + community ko samaj accept karne ke liye ready nhi hota hai. (Society does not easily accepts LGBTQIA + community)." Thereafter, Karan gets emotional says, “mai numb hogya tha, kyuki mai unn galiyu se guzar chuka hoon (I got numb, because I have been through this)." He wore a black T-shirt with purple jacket over it.

Karan has opened up about LGBTQIA+ community's hardships during The India Today Conclave 2019. He expressed his happiness when Section 377 was struck down and said, "I just woke up and I cried. I cried for the community. I cried for the fact that there was finally freedom. There was one love and equal love for our great country to have supported this. It was a historical judgement. I’m so glad that it is finally accepted legally, that you can love who you desire to without any legal pressures on them.”

Recently, he tweeted that he is quitting Twitter and making space for more positive energies in his life.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is a dance reality show which is currently judged by Madhuri, Nora Fatehi and Karan Johar, hosted by Manish Paul. The show is in its tenth season right now. It airs on Colors TV on every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm.

